Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington setzt auf Wolfram. Allegiance startet in Nevada.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
VP

WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Tradegate
12.10.26 | 08:02
0,799 Euro
-2,08 % -0,017
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8030,82908:37
0,8090,82308:28
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 08:26 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Chardan Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), unlocking the potential of a new class of drug candidates, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the Chardan Healthcare Conference.

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York

Format: Panel discussion and 1×1 meetings

Panel: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis & Chronic Respiratory Disease: Antifibrotics, CF, Bronchiectasis & COPD Innovation

Date and time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 2:00-2:30 PM ET

Participant: Ahmed Mousa, CEO

Webcast: Link

For further information, please contact:
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 (0)70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Chardan Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-participate-in-the-chardan-healthcare-conference-1236188

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.