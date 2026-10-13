

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe (PUBGY.PK, PGPEF.PK, PUBP.PA), a French media company, on Tuesday posted a rise in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, said: 'Business momentum was strong on all fronts. Our marketing transformation capabilities benefited from the growing demand from clients for our AI-powered products and services, with Connected Media and Intelligent Creativity growing high-single-digit and single-digit respectively.'



For the third quarter, the Group registered revenue of EUR 4.614 billion, higher than EUR 4.135 billion in the same period last year. Net revenue was EUR 3.808 billion, compared with EUR 3.529 billion in the previous year. Organic revenue growth was 5%. Exchange rates had a positive impact of EUR 52 million, while acquisitions, net of disposals, accounted for a positive impact of EUR 50 million.



On a segmental basis, Connected Media, representing 62% of the Group's total net revenue, continued to perform strongly and posted high-single-digit net revenue organic growth for the quarter. This reflects market share gains, increased demand for AI-powered products and services, as well as the growth of new addressable markets.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Publicis Groupe reaffirmed its net revenue organic growth guidance of +4.5% to +5%. The company still projects an operating margin rate slightly above 18.2%, while maintaining a high level of investment.



For fiscal 2027 and 2028, the Group continues to expect average net revenue growth of at least +7% to +8% and headline earnings per share growth of at least +8% to +10% per year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News