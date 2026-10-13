

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Aeon Co., Ltd. (AONNY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY13.321 billion, or JPY4.81 per share. This compares with JPY4.048 billion, or JPY1.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to JPY5.904 trillion from JPY5.189 trillion last year.



Aeon Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY13.321 Bln. vs. JPY4.048 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY4.81 vs. JPY1.53 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.904 Tn vs. JPY5.189 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 26.39 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 12.000 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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