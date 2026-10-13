Eezy Oyj specifies information on the size of the Performance Matching Share Plan 2026-2028

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 13 OCTOBER 2026 AT 08.00 EET

Eezy Plc specifies information on the size of the Performance Matching Share Plan 2026-2028

On 13 August 2026, Eezy Plc announced the launch of a Performance Matching Share Plan ("PMSP") for the company's key employees. According to the release, the rewards to be paid under the PMSP were estimated to correspond to the value of a maximum total of 13,500,000 Eezy Plc shares, including the portion to be paid in cash, provided that all targets set for the PMSP are achieved.

Eezy Plc now specifies the information concerning the value of the reward shares presented in the release published on 13 August 2026, as the period for the key employees participating in the plan at its commencement to acquire shares in the company has ended. Based on the Eezy Plc shares held by the key employees allocated to the Performance Matching Share Plan 2026-2028, the gross rewards to be paid under the plan correspond, at the commencement of the plan, to the value of approximately 3,500,000 Eezy Plc shares, including the portion to be paid in cash, provided that all targets set for the PMSP are achieved.



The final number of shares will depend on the number of participants, the participants' personal investments in Eezy shares and the achievement of the targets set for the performance criteria.

Under the terms and conditions of the plan, the company's Board of Directors may admit new key employees to the plan.

Further information:

Johan Westermarck, CEO

tel. +358 50 339 7972

Email: johan.westermarck@eezy.fi

Esko Puolusmäki, CFO

tel. +358 50 911 9619

Email: esko.puolusmaki@eezy.fi

Eezy helps its clients succeed by quickly providing the best talent for changing situations nationwide. Our staffing, recruitment, light entrepreneurship, and other professional working life services offer the most versatile solutions for matching work and workforce. In 2025, Eezy group's revenue was €139 million, and it employed 20,000 people. Eezy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Its CSRD-compliant sustainability statement is disclosed in the financial statements. For more information see: www.eezy.fi