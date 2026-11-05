Eezy Oyj's Interim Report 1-9/2026: Revenue increased, strategy execution continues

EEZY PLC -- INTERIM REPORT -- 5 NOVEMBER 2026 AT 8:00 EET

Eezy Plc's Interim Report 1-9/2026: Revenue increased, strategy execution continues

July-September 2026

Chain-wide revenue*, which also includes the revenue of franchisees, was EUR 65.5 million (EUR 62.2 million in July-September 2025). Chain-wide revenue increased by 5%. (*Detailed calculation formula on interim report page 22).

Group revenue was EUR 37.1 million (EUR 35.5 million in July-September 2025). Revenue increased by 5%.

EBITDA was EUR 3.1 million (3.7).

EBIT was EUR 1.2 million (1.2) and was 3.1% of revenue (3.4%).

Personnel expenses related to severance payments amounted to EUR 0.0 million (0.4), and other one-time costs totalled EUR 0.1 million (0.6).

Earnings per share was EUR 0.00 (0.00).

Revenue of staffing services developed positively, increasing by 5% compared to the corresponding period.

We continued to systematically execute our profitable growth strategy while maintaining disciplined cost management.

January-September 2026

Chain-wide revenue*, which also includes the revenue of franchisees, was EUR 178.8 million (EUR 175.6 million in January-September 2025). Chain-wide revenue increased by 2%. (*Detailed calculation formula on interim report page 22).

Group revenue was EUR 104.9 million (EUR 105.4 million in January-September 2025) corresponding closely to the level of the comparison period.

EBITDA was EUR 7.0 million (6.5).

EBIT was EUR 1.1 million (0.4) and was 1.1% of revenue (0.4%).

Personnel expenses related to severance payments amounted to EUR 0.1 million (1.1), and other one-time costs totalled EUR 0.3 million (1.0).

Earnings per share was EUR -0.01 (-0.02).

The implementation of the strategy progresses.

We have achieved a competitive cost structure through the performance improvement programmes.

The rights issue was successfully completed in April. The offering was oversubscribed, providing Eezy with approximately EUR 10 million in gross proceeds.



Outlook for 2026

Eezy does not give guidance for 2026.

Key figures (IFRS)

EUR million,

unless otherwise specified 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 1-12/2025 Revenue 37.1 35.5 104.9 105.4 139.3 EBITDA 3.1 3.7 7.0 6.5 9.0 EBITDA, % 8.4 % 10.3% 6.7 % 6.2% 6.5 % EBIT 1.2 1.2 1.1 0.4 0.2 EBIT, % 3.1 % 3.4% 1.1 % 0.4% 0.1 % EPS, basic, EUR 0.00 0.00 -0.01 -0.02 -0.03 EPS, diluted, EUR 0.00 0.00 -0.01 -0.02 -0.03 Net debt / EBITDA - - 4.2 x 5.7 x 5.1 x Chain-wide revenue 65.5 62.2 178.8 175.6 233.8

Johan Westermarck, CEO:

"The recovery of the Finnish economy has progressed, but the turnaround in the labour market has been slower, and according to latest forecasts, employment is expected to strengthen only in 2027. According to industry association HELA data, recent developments in the staffing services industry have been more positive, with temporary staffing revenue returning to growth and business sentiment among industry companies improving. We view market developments with cautious optimism and remain focused on strengthening our competitiveness.

The Group's revenue continued to grow during July-September, due particularly to our success in an industrial construction project. Group revenue amounted to EUR 37.1 million (35.5) in the third quarter, and chain-wide revenue was EUR 65.5 million (62.2). The entire chain-wide revenue increased by 5%.

Revenue in Staffing Services was EUR 32.5 million (30.8) in July-September, increasing by 5%. Similarly to the second quarter, the growth was particularly due to our success in an industrial construction project.

Revenue in Professional Services was EUR 4.7 million (4.7) in the third quarter, decreasing by 2%. The quarter was challenging particularly in coaching, consulting and survey services. Growth was seen in recruiting services, employment services and light entrepreneurship services.

We have achieved a competitive cost structure through our performance improvement programmes. As revenue growth was due to a significant entrepreneur-led industrial construction project, the increase in revenue did not translate into a corresponding increase in EBITDA. EBITDA for July-September was EUR 3.1 million (3.7). EBIT was EUR 1.2 million (1.2) and represented 3.1% of revenue (3.4%).

Implementation of the strategy progresses

Although market environment has been challenging, we have advanced strategic growth opportunities across several areas. We seek growth in our core competence areas, amongst others in staffing, particularly in the industrial, construction, retail and horeca sectors, through new service and pricing models and through the further development of our entrepreneur network and concept.

The AI-assisted operations management system for staffing services has established itself as an effective tool for improving efficiency in the day-to-day operations of both Eezy and its customers. The system is now fully deployed in our customers' daily workforce planning and resource allocation, and appr. 80% of all shift orders are entered directly into the system by our customers or staffed employees themselves.

Delivering sustainable growth requires not only a clear strategy, but also strong leadership and aligned ways of working. We continue to invest in developing our sales and leadership capabilities and have refined the responsibilities of our Group Management Team and further strengthened leadership through key appointments.

Our aim is to provide our business areas with the best possible conditions to focus on customers, sales, and growth, while advancing shared operating models and maximizing the value of our proprietary technology platform. In doing so, we ensure that Eezy's strengths translate into a seamless and high-quality customer experience.

Our new employer services Flex Employer and Flex Pool, enabled by our platform, have been well received by customers, and we see substantial potential in the services.

A key element of our strategy is to facilitate flexible ways of connecting work with talent. More and more companies require experienced executives, senior-level professionals, or specialised experts on an interim basis, and Eezy has responded to this growing demand by further strengthening its interim management offering.

Our revenue development indicates that we are moving in the right direction, but we are not at the level where we want to be yet. Eezy's future is founded on a clear strategy, well-defined growth opportunities, and our proprietary technology platform, which we continue to develop actively to meet our clients' evolving needs.

Ultimately, however, I believe that our greatest strength is our ability to bring these opportunities together with the expertise of our people and our customers' needs. My sincere thanks to all Eezy employees and our customers. We have a strong foundation on which to continue our journey forward together."





Result publication event:

A Finnish-language briefing for analysts and media will be held on 5 November 2026 at 13.00 Finnish time as a webcast at https://eezy.fi/q3-2026.

The briefing will be hosted by CEO Johan Westermarck and CFO Esko Puolusmäki. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation material will be available at the company website at https://eezy.fi/en/investors/financials/reports-and-presentations/ before the conference. A recording of the audiocast will be available at the same website later.





Attachment: Interim Report January-September 2026 in PDF format

Further information:

Eezy Plc

Johan Westermarck

CEO

johan.westermarck@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 339 7972

Eezy helps its clients succeed by quickly providing the best talent for changing situations nationwide. Our staffing, recruitment, light entrepreneurship, and other professional working life services offer the most versatile solutions for matching work and workforce. In 2025, Eezy group's revenue was €139 million, and it employed 20,000 people. Eezy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Its CSRD-compliant sustainability statement is disclosed in the financial statements. For more information see: www.eezy.fi