Eezy Oyj's Half-Year Report 1-6/2026: Revenue increased, we continue to execute our profitable growth strategy

EEZY PLC -- HALF-YEAR REPORT -- 13 AUGUST 2026 AT 8:00 EET

Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1-6/2026: Revenue increased, we continue to execute our profitable growth strategy

April-June 2026

Chain-wide revenue*, which also includes the revenue of franchisees, was EUR 61.9 million (EUR 60.4 million in April-June 2025). Chain-wide revenue increased by 3%. (*Detailed calculation formula on half-year report page 22).

Group revenue was EUR 36.9 million (EUR 36.2 million in April-June 2025). Revenue increased by 2%.

EBITDA was EUR 2.0 million (1.5).

EBIT was EUR 0.1 million (-0.4) and was 0.3% of revenue (-1.2%).

Personnel expenses related to severance payments amounted to EUR 0.0 million (0.7), and other one-time costs totalled EUR 0.0 million (0.3).

Earnings per share was EUR -0.01 (-0.02).

Revenue of staffing services developed positively, increasing by 5% compared to the corresponding period.

We continued to execute our strategy by streamlining our service portfolio and offering our customers new, efficient solutions based on our operations management system.

The rights issue was oversubscribed, and Eezy received approximately EUR 10 million in gross proceed from the offering.

January-June 2026

Chain-wide revenue*, which also includes the revenue of franchisees, was EUR 113.3 million (EUR 113.4 million in January-June 2025). Chain-wide revenue was at the same level as in January-June 2025 (*Detailed calculation formula on half-year report page 22).

Group revenue was EUR 67.8 million (EUR 69.9 million in January-June 2025). Revenue decreased by 3%.

EBITDA was EUR 3.9 million (2.8).

EBIT was EUR -0.0 million (-0.8) and was -0.1% of revenue (-1.2%).

Personnel expenses related to severance payments amounted to EUR 0.1 million (0.8), and other one-time costs totalled EUR 0.2 million (0.3).

Earnings per share was EUR -0.02 (-0.03).

The implementation of the strategy has progressed according to plan.

We have maintained the cost structure achieved though the performance improvement programmes.

The rights issue was successfully completed. The offering was oversubscribed, providing Eezy with approximately EUR 10 million in gross proceeds.

Outlook for 2026

Eezy does not give guidance for 2026.

Key figures (IFRS)

EUR million, unless otherwise specified 4-6/

2026 4-6/

2025 1-6/

2026 1-6/

2025 1-12/

2025 Revenue 36.9 36.2 67.8 69.9 139.3 EBITDA 2.0 1.5 3.9 2.8 9.0 EBITDA, % 5.5 % 4.2 % 5.8 % 4.1 % 6.5 % EBIT 0.1 -0.4 -0.0 -0.8 0.2 EBIT, % 0.3 % -1.2 % -0.1 % -1.2 % 0.1 % EPS, basic, EUR -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 EPS, diluted, EUR -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 Net debt / EBITDA - - 4.1 x 6.2 x 5.1 x Chain-wide revenue 61.9 60.4 113.3 113.4 233.8

Johan Westermarck, CEO:

"There were encouraging signs in the Finnish economy during the second quarter of 2026, although the geopolitical uncertainty continues. Eezy's revenue increased in April-June, particularly due to our success in an industrial construction project. We have maintained an efficient cost structure and continued to implement our strategy by streamlining our service portfolio and introducing new solutions based on our operations management system. We continue to work towards profitable growth.

The Group's revenue was EUR 36.9 million (36.2) in the second quarter, and chain-wide revenue was EUR 61.9 million (60.4). The entire chain-wide revenue increased by 3%.

Revenue in Staffing Services was EUR 31.3 million (29.7) in April-June, increasing by 5%. The growth was particularly due to our success in an industrial construction project.

Revenue in Professional Services was EUR 5.8 million (6.6) in the second quarter, decreasing by 12%. The quarter was challenging particularly in coaching, consulting and survey services. Growth was seen especially in employment services.

We have maintained the efficient cost structure achieved through our performance improvement programs. EBITDA for April-June was EUR 2.0 million (1.5). EBIT was EUR 0.1 million (-0.4) and represented 0.3% of revenue (-1.2%).

Implementation of the strategy progressed according to plan

We continued the implementation of the strategy published in December. We remained focused on our core business and allocated resources to staffing services, recruitment services and related business operations.

We streamlined our service portfolio by discontinuing the Doctors by Eezy business, which specialises in doctor staffing services, and Farenta Oy, which specialises in pharmacist staffing services. These measures have had only a limited impact on Eezy's business operations.

We completed a rights issue based on the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. The offering was oversubscribed and Eezy received EUR 10 million in gross proceeds. We also launched a share repurchase program for the share-based incentive plan for key personnel.

AI-assisted operations management system creates efficiency and new business opportunities

The AI-assisted operations management system used in Staffing Services continues to streamline day-to-day work of both Eezy and our customers. In April-June 80% of all shift orders were entered directly into the system by customers or staffed employees themselves, and we filled in over one-third of orders within a minute.

Our operations management system also creates new business opportunities for us and during the second quarter we applied it to new use case. The system provides a cost-efficient way to manage employer responsibilities. Through the new Eezy Flex employer service, we can help customers to improve the efficiency of their HR operations and assume employer responsibilities on their behalf.

We provided training for sales teams and sales management and introduced new service solutions for our customers. We will continue to focus on sales also in the future. In line with our strategy, we seek growth in our core competence areas in staffing, particularly in the industrial, construction, retail and horeca sectors, through new service and pricing models and through the further development of our entrepreneur network and concept.

We received positive results from the Survey of Temporary Workers 2026 conducted by the Employment Industry Finland association (HELA). In the survey, which measures staffed employees' satisfaction and employer perceptions, Eezy's ratings improved further. As many as 93% of our staffed employees would recommend Eezy to others, compared with the industry average of 89%. We received positive feedback particularly for flexibility, professional recruitment and trust.

The increase in revenue and the positive survey results reflect the good work we have done. We have a clear strategy, well-identified sources of growth and a unique AI-assisted operations management system owned by Eezy. However, neither strategy nor technology can create results and growth without people. I would therefore like to thank all Eezy employees, staffed employees and our customers."

Result publication event:

A Finnish-language briefing for analysts and media will be held on 13 August 2026 at 13.00 Finnish time as a webcast at eezy.fi/q2-2026

The briefing will be hosted by CEO Johan Westermarck. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation material will be available at the company website at https://eezy.fi/en/financials/reports-and-presentations/ before the conference. A recording of the audiocast will be available at the same website later.

Attachment: Half-Year Report January-June 2026 in PDF format

Further information:

Eezy Plc

Johan Westermarck

CEO

johan.westermarck@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 339 7972