Eezy Oyj's Interim Report 1-3/2026: EBITDA continued to improve, successful rights issue strengthens financial position

EEZY PLC -- INTERIM REPORT -- 7 MAY 2026 AT 8:00

Eezy Plc's Interim Report 1-3/2026: EBITDA continued to improve, successful rights issue strengthens financial position

January-March 2026

Chain-wide revenue*, which also includes the revenue of franchisees, was EUR 51.4 million (EUR 53.0 million in January-March 2025). Chain-wide revenue decreased by 3%. (*Detailed calculation formula on interim report page 22).

Group revenue was EUR 30.9 million (EUR 33.7 million in January-March 2025). Revenue decreased by 8%.

EBITDA was EUR 1.9 million (1.3).

EBIT was EUR -0.2 million (-0.4) and was -0.5% of revenue (-1.1%).

EUR 0.0 (0.1) million in personnel expenses related to severance payments and other one-time costs EUR 0.2 (0.0) million were recorded in the result.

Earnings per share was EUR -0.03 (-0.04).

Profitability improved following the performance improvement program.

The implementation of the strategy has progressed according to plan.

On 25 March 2026, we announced that, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting, the company's Board of Directors resolved on a fully underwritten rights issue up to EUR 10 million. We announced the final results of the offering on 21 April 2026, according to which the rights offering was oversubscribed.

Outlook for 2026

Eezy does not give guidance for 2026.

Key figures (IFRS)

EUR million, unless otherwise specified 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 1-12/2025 Revenue 30.9 33.7 139.3 EBITDA 1.9 1.3 9.0 EBITDA, % 6.2 % 3.9 % 6.5 % EBIT -0.2 -0.4 0.2 EBIT, % -0.5 % -1.1 % 0.1 % EPS, basic, EUR -0.03 -0.04 -0.09 EPS, diluted, EUR -0.03 -0.04 -0.09 Net debt / EBITDA 4.8 x 5.9 x 5.1 x Chain-wide revenue 51.4 53.0 233.8

Johan Westermarck, CEO:

"Challenging market situation continued in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue declined, but EBITDA improvement compared to reference period that started in the second half of the year 2025, continued in the first quarter of 2026. We successfully completed the rights issue. The proceeds of the offering will be used to strengthen the implementation of our strategy published in December 2025. We will continue to focus on sales and on realizing the benefits of our AI-assisted operations management system.

The Group's revenue was EUR 30.9 million (33.7) in the first quarter, and chain-wide revenue EUR 51.4 million (53.0). The decline in Group's revenue compared to reference period was attributable to operations transferred to franchisee entrepreneur network as well as partial customer transfers in the retail sector during year 2025. The entire chain-wide revenue declined by 3%.

The revenue of Staffing services was EUR 24.7 million (27.8) in January-March. The entire chain-wide revenue of Staffing services declined by 5%. The Staffing services chain-wide revenue declined less in the first quarter of the year than in the last quarter of 2025.

The revenue of Professional services was EUR 6.4 million (6.1). Professional Services revenue growth was mainly impacted by employment services.

The measures implemented under the performance improvement programs were reflected in lower fixed costs and improved EBITDA compared with the reference period, which began in the second half of 2025. EBITDA was EUR 1.9 million (1.3) in January-March. EBIT was EUR -0.2 million (-0.4). EBIT was affected by a EUR 0.2 million impairment loss related to the divestment of the loss-making pharmacist and pharmacy technician staffing business.

We continue the implementation of our strategy and strengthen our capital structure through the rights issue

On March 3, 2026, we announced our plans for a rights issue to expedite the implementation of our strategy and strengthen our capital structure.

We completed the rights offering as planned. Following the end of the reporting period, we announced on April 21 that the offering had been oversubscribed, and Eezy received approximately EUR 10 million in gross proceeds from the offering. We are pleased with the strong demand for the rights offering and the confidence investors have shown in our company and strategy.

Our core competence in staffing services, investing in staffing services' new pricing and service models and further development of the entrepreneur network and concept are identified as the most significant sources of growth in our strategy.

In line with our strategy, we are also looking into different alternatives regarding services not related to the core business.

The start of the year did not meet expectations, but we continue to work determinedly toward profitable growth

The use of our AI-assisted operations management system for Staffing services has continued to improve. In January-March 80% of all shift orders were entered directly into the system by customers or staffed employees themselves, and we filled in one-third of orders within a minute. We are continuing to develop the service to maximize its added value for both customers and staffed employees.

We will continue to make a consistent focus on sales and customer relations. We have developed new, flexible service solutions for our customers and are providing training for our sales management and sales teams. We completed the rollout of our new customer relationship management system in March.

My term as CEO has been marked by a challenging market situation. From time to time, we see glimmers of hope, and in previous cycles, our industry has reacted quickly. However, the geopolitical situation creates uncertainty about the future. Nevertheless, we continue our systematic work toward increasing market share and profitable growth. We provide our customers with the best talent quickly and flexibly, and we operate nationwide and responsibly. I would like to thank the Eezy team for their hard work in the first quarter. By executing well, we are also ready for the market turnaround when the time comes."

Result publication event:

A Finnish-language briefing for analysts and media will be held on 7 May 2026 at 13.00 Finnish time as a webcast at eezy.fi/q1-2026

The briefing will be hosted by CEO Johan Westermarck. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation material will be available at the company website at https://eezy.fi/en/financials/reports-and-presentations/ before the conference. A recording of the audiocast will be available at the same website later.

Attachment: Interim Report January-March 2026 in PDF format

Further information:

Eezy Plc

Johan Westermarck

CEO

johan.westermarck@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 339 7972