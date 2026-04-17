Eezy Oyj: Inside information: Preliminary result of Eezy Plc's rights issue

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 17 April 2026 AT 16:10

Inside information: Preliminary result of Eezy Plc's rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR INTO SUCH COUNTRIES, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Eezy Plc (hereinafter the "Company" or "Eezy") announced on 25 March 2026 that the Board of Directors of Eezy has decided to offer Eezy's shareholders up to 100,187,260 new shares (the "New Shares") for subscription primarily on the basis of shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right in the same proportion as they already hold shares in the Company and secondarily by other shareholders or by other persons (the "Offering"). The subscription period for the Offering ended on 16 April 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Finnish time and according to the preliminary result, Eezy will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10 million from the Offering.

According to the preliminary result of the Offering, a total of 108,380,752 New Shares were subscribed for in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 108.2 per cent of the New Shares, and thus, the Offering is oversubscribed. A total of 92,041,008 New Shares were subscribed for pursuant to the exercise of subscription rights. Additionally, 16,339,744 New Shares were subscribed for without subscription rights. The subscription price in the Offering was EUR 0.10 per New Share.

"We are very pleased with the strong demand for the rights issue and the confidence investors have shown in our company and strategy. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all participants for their valuable support," says Johan Westermarck, CEO of Eezy Plc.

The final results of the Offering will be published on or about 21 April 2026 after the Board of Directors of Eezy has approved the subscriptions made in the Offering. Allocation of New Shares will be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. As a result of the Offering, the total number of shares in Eezy will increase by 100,187,260 from 25,046,815 to 125,234,075 provided that the Board of Directors of Eezy approves the subscriptions made in the Offering. The New Shares issued in the Offering amount to approximately 80 per cent of outstanding shares in Eezy following the Offering.

The last day of trading in the interim shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") will be on or about 22 April 2026. The New Shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about 22 April 2026. The interim shares will be combined with the Company's existing shares once the New Shares have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The combination will take place on or about 22 April 2026. The trading in the New Shares on Nasdaq Helsinki will commence on or about 23 April 2026. The New Shares confer the same rights as Eezy's other shares, after being registered with the Finnish Trade Register and delivered on the investor's book-entry account, on or about 23 April 2026.

Advisers

Nordea Bank Abp is acting as the Sole Global Coordinator in the Offering. Borenius Attorneys Ltd is acting as the legal advisor to the Company. Krogerus Attorneys Ltd is acting as the legal advisor to the Sole Global Coordinator. Burson Finland Oy is acting as the communications advisor to the Company.

Additional information:

Johan Westermarck

CEO

johan.westermarck@eezy.fi

Tel. +358 50 339 7972

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.eezy.fi

About Eezy Plc

Eezy helps its clients succeed by quickly providing the best talent for changing situations nationwide. Our staffing, recruitment, light entrepreneurship, and other professional working life services offer the most versatile solutions for matching the work and workforce. In 2025, Eezy group's revenue was €139 million, and it employed 20,000 people. Eezy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The sustainability statement in accordance with the CSRD is disclosed as part of the financial statements. For more information see: www.eezy.fi

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This release is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register any part of the share issue in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such relevant legal restrictions. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan, or into such countries, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such aforementioned jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen, resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would violate law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

In any EEA Member State, other than Finland, this release is only addressed to and is only directed to "qualified investors" in that Member State within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") or, in the United Kingdom, to persons who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024.

This release is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any securities mentioned herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.

This release does not constitute a prospectus as defined in the Prospectus Regulation and, as such, it does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity in relation to any securities. The Company has prepared the Exemption Document in connection with the Offering pursuant to Article 1(4)(db) of the Prospectus Regulation. The Exemption Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation. The Exemption Document is not a prospectus as referred to in the Prospectus Regulation, and the Financial Supervisory Authority will not review or approve it.

No part of this release, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The information contained in this release has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the pertinence, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The Company or any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person, shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss, however arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of the Company, its subsidiaries, its securities and the transactions, including the merits and risks involved.

Nordea Bank Abp is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Offering. It will not regard any other person as its respective client in relation to the Offering. Nordea Bank Abp will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the duties afforded to their respective clients, nor for giving advice in relation to the Offering or any transaction or arrangement referred to herein.

Information for distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained in: (a) Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Subscription Rights and the New Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that each of them: (i) is compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"); and (ii) is eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II. Distributors should note that the value of the Subscription Rights and the New Shares may decrease and investors may not recover all or part of their investment; the Subscription Rights and the New Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Subscription Rights and the New Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering.

The Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Subscription Rights or the New Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the Subscription Rights and the New Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

This release includes forward-looking statements. These statements may not be based on historical facts, but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words "aims," "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company and the transaction identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives or any other person undertakes no obligation to review, confirm or to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise following the date of this release.