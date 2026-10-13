AddLife AB: AddLife acquires LEHNEN GmbH

AddLife has acquired LEHNEN GmbH, a leading German manufacturer of products and system solutions for accessible bathrooms. The company will become part of AddLife's Medtech business area.

LEHNEN GmbH is a German family-owned company that manufactures high-quality stainless-steel products and system solutions for accessible and adapted bathrooms. The company has sales of approximately EUR 5 million, approximately 30 employees, and has been active in metal and stainless-steel manufacturing for 60 years.

Since the 1970s, LEHNEN has developed and produced medical devices, including support rails, shower handles, fold-up toilet armrests and shower seats, as well as customised stainless-steel solutions. The products are used in homes, hospitals, care homes, public environments and other facilities with high requirements for safety, functionality and durability.

LEHNEN is known for its high quality, solid technical expertise, precision in manufacturing and delivery, and for solutions that combine safety and independence with modern design.

"We are very pleased to welcome LEHNEN to the AddLife family. The company has established a strong position in the German market through specialist expertise and long-standing customer relationships within accessible bathroom solutions. LEHNEN is a valuable addition to our Homecare offering and represents an important step in our geographical expansion. We have also had the opportunity to get to know a dedicated and skilled team whose values are closely aligned with our own. Together with the team at LEHNEN, we look forward to supporting the company's continued growth and development", says Therese Wilson, Vice President Homecare, AddLife.

The acquisition strengthens AddLife's position within assistive products and accessibility solutions and complements the existing portfolio of products and solutions for home adaptations, both in private homes and in care homes. LEHNEN will continue to operate under its own brand and with a high degree of operational independence, in line with AddLife's decentralised business model.

"For me, the most important consideration throughout this transaction has been to place LEHNEN in good hands and to secure a strong and sustainable future for the company, our employees and our Longkamp site. I am convinced that AddLife is the right long-term partner for LEHNEN. AddLife shares our values and our entrepreneurial mindset and will give the company the opportunity to continue developing while preserving its identity, strong customer relationships and dedicated team. I am very pleased that we are taking this next step together, and I look forward to seeing LEHNEN continue to grow and develop successfully as part of the AddLife Group", says Alois Lehnen, founder of LEHNEN GmbH.

The closing took place on 12 October 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on AddLife's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 13 October 2026

AddLife AB (publ.)

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

About LEHNEN GmbH

LEHNEN GmbH is a German manufacturer of products and system solutions for accessible bathrooms. The company has been active for 60 years and offers, among other things, support rails, shower seats, fold-up toilet armrests and customised stainless-steel solutions. LEHNEN's products are used in homes, hospitals, care homes and public environments.

About AddLife

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries each with its own brand. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.