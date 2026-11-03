AddLife AB: AddLife acquires MoonSurge

AddLife has acquired MoonSurge, Importação e Exportação de Material Médico, LDA, a leading Portuguese distributor of high-quality medical devices for advanced surgery. MoonSurge will become an independent subsidiary of MBA SURGICAL EMPOWERMENT, a part of AddLife's Business Area Medtech.

MoonSurge is a leading distributor of surgical solutions in general surgery, urology, gynaecology and cardiac surgery, with a particular focus on minimally invasive procedures. MoonSurge generates annual revenue of approximately EUR 5 million and has 14 employees.

Based in Portugal, MoonSurge supplies high-quality, high-technology medical devices to healthcare professionals and hospital institutions in the Portuguese market. The company's international partners are European manufacturers and leaders in technological innovation within niche markets. Through these partnerships, MoonSurge offers differentiated and safe technologies that support the development of modern clinical practice.

The acquisition strengthens AddLife's offering in advanced surgical technology and supports the ambition to provide solutions that create value for both clinicians and patients. It is in line with AddLife's previously communicated acquisition criteria and strategy to grow in attractive, advanced product segments with long-term growth potential.

"We are delighted to welcome MoonSurge to MBA. We share a culture built on close customer relationships, specialist expertise and an entrepreneurial spirit, and we believe this partnership strengthens our ability to continue growing and developing our business in Portugal," says Carlos Pinto, CEO, MBA SURGICAL EMPOWERMENT.

"After 23 years in business, we continue to create new opportunities for growth for our outstanding team. Becoming part of a group such as AddLife marks an important new chapter in our journey. The opportunity to share Iberian expertise with MBA is both an exciting challenge and a great privilege. We look forward to building on our experience and achieving continued success together," says António Leal, CEO, MoonSurge.

The closing took place on November 2, 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on AddLife's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 3 November 2026

AddLife AB (publ)

For more information, contact:

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

About MoonSurge

MoonSurge is a Portuguese Medtech company that has been commercialising medical devices since 2003. The company specialises in general surgery, urology, gynaecology and cardiac surgery, with a focus on surgical solutions for minimally invasive procedures. MoonSurge works closely with healthcare professionals, hospital institutions and technology partners to provide safe and innovative solutions adapted to today's clinical needs.

About MBA

MBA SURGICAL EMPOWERMENT (the trading name of MBA Incorporado S.L.U.) is a leading Spanish company in the medical and surgical technology sector and part of the AddLife Group. With 38 years of experience and operations in Spain and Portugal, the company provides healthcare professionals with innovative solutions in orthopaedics and trauma surgery, neurosurgery, anaesthesia, surgery, oncology and interventional pain management.

MBA SURGICAL EMPOWERMENT employs more than 300 people and works with leading manufacturers to supply over 650 hospitals through its network of 15 sales offices. The company is committed to improving patients' quality of life, with sustainability as a key priority.

Through MBA INSTITUTE, the company also promotes scientific knowledge, clinical research and collaboration with surgeons, universities and scientific organisations.

About AddLife

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.