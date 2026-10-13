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TI

WKN: A42DWW | ISIN: SE0029278985 | Ticker-Symbol: PS5
Frankfurt
13.10.26 | 09:55
7,020 Euro
-0,57 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TANGEN INDUSTRIKAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TANGEN INDUSTRIKAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0757,82011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2026 10:00 Uhr
130 Leser
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Tången Industrikapital AB: Tången acquires majority of the shares in Compab

Tången Industrikapital AB has signed an agreement to acquire 80 percent of the shares in Compab Energiteknik AB. The company is a leading supplier of complete combustion and boiler plants, with extensive experience in adapting, delivering and commissioning plants according to the customer's needs.

Customers are mostly power and district heating plants, the process industry, the food industry and hospitals. Compab collaborates with some of Europe's leading manufacturers and offers a breadth of technology and fuel types that few players in the market can match. Stricter emission requirements and the need to modernize older plants are driving strong demand. The company also has a growing aftermarket in service and spare parts.

The company has a turnover of just over SEK 100 million with good profitability. The company is headquartered in Kungälv and has about 10 employees.

"Compab has deep technical knowledge and a very strong position in a niche market that is growing. The company fits very well into our investment strategy and broadens our Industrial Technology business area towards a new technical niche." says Nina Bergman, CEO of Tången.

Tången acquires 80 percent of the shares in Compab. The company's key employees own the remaining shares.

"We look forward to continuing to offer the market high-quality products and services. Demand is high in the coming years and it feels good to have a strong main owner on the journey ahead. The Tången model appealed to us as the decentralized model makes it possible for us to continue working without major changes.", says Peder Lyckerius, CEO of Compab.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval from the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products (ISP) in accordance with the Swedish Foreign Direct Investment Review Act. Following the completion of the transaction, the company will be included in Tången's Industrial Technology business area.

For further information see www.tången.com or please contact:
Nina Bergman
CEO, Tången
Phone: 0706 936 335
E-mail: nina.bergman@tangenik.se

About Tången
Tången is an industrial group that owns and develops niche, medium-sized companies in the Nordic region. With deep industry expertise, strong value propositions, a long-term ownership model and a genuine commitment, we create sustainable and profitable growth over time. Tången works long-term in carefully selected industries where we have both experience and cutting-edge expertise. Today, we are active in the three business areas Regulatory Expertise, Service Solutions and Industrial Technology, where we own and further develop companies with a strong history, profitability and stable cash flows. Tången holds 15 portfolio companies with an annual turnover of approximately 2.3 bn SEK.

Since 2026, Tången is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more about our activities at ww.tången.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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