Tången Industrikapital AB: Tången Industrikapital interim report January-September 2026

"Driven by exposure to markets with strong underlying growth, all business areas in Tången developed strongly during the third quarter. Organic sales growth amounted to 20% and organic EBITA growth to 18%. With two acquisitions during the quarter and one in October, the group continues to grow with more profitable companies. We enter the fourth quarter with healthy operations, a net cash position and good conditions for continued profitable growth through organic development and acquisitions", Nina Bergman, CEO.

Summary of the third quarter (1 July- 30 September 2026)

Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 597.2 million (SEK 353.8 million), of which organic growth amounted to 19.9%.

EBITA increased by 89.6% and amounted to SEK 81.1 million (SEK 42.8 million), corresponding to a margin of 13.6% (12.1%).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 83.3 million (42.8), an increase of 94.7% and corresponding to a margin of 13.9% (12.1%). During the quarter, EBITA was adjusted for listing costs of SEK 2.2 million.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 70.1 million (SEK 37.8 million), an increase of 85.3%.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 69.7 million (SEK 44.7 million), corresponding to a cash conversion in relation to EBITA of 85.9% (104.3%).

At the end of the quarter, the company had a net cash.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.75 (0.54).

Summary of the nine month period (1 January - 30 September 2026)

Net sales for the nine-month period amounted to SEK 1,817.6 million (1,128.8), of which organic growth amounted to 17.3%.

EBITA increased by 130.0% and amounted to SEK 269.2 million (117.0), corresponding to a margin of 14.8% (10.4%).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 254.2 million (SEK 117.0 million), an increase of 117.2% and corresponding to a margin of 14.0% (10.4%). During the nine-month period, EBITA was adjusted for IPO costs of SEK 19.5 million and capital gain of SEK 34.5 million related to the sale of Svensk Fordonsladdning AB.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 238.1 million (102.5), an increase of 132.2%.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 243.6 million (SEK 110.4 million), corresponding to a cash conversion in relation to EBITA of 90.6% (94.4%).

As a result of a new issue and refinancing of bank loans during the nine-month period, the company had a net cash position at the end of the period.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.55 (1.36).

Presentation of the interim report at 10:00 CET

Welcome to Tången Industrikapital's webcast on the occasion of the interim report for the first half year on October 29 at 10.00 CET, presented by Nina Bergman (CEO) and Per Andersson (CFO). The presentation is aimed at analysts, media and investors and will be held in English. The webcast will be recorded and the presentation will be available on our website.

To participate, please use the following link:

Webcast: https://events.inderes.com/tangen/q3-report-2026

Dial-in teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/tangen/q3-report-2026/dial-in

For more information, please visit the company's website www.tången.com or contact:

Nina Bergman, CEO

Tel.: +46 706 936 335

E-mail: nina.bergman@tangenik.se

Per Andersson, CFO

Tel.: +46 709 395 327

E-mail: per.andersson@tangenik.se

About Tången

Tången is an industrial group that owns and develops niche, medium-sized companies in the Nordic region. With deep industry expertise, strong value propositions, a long-term ownership model and a genuine commitment, we create sustainable and profitable growth over time. Tången works long-term in carefully selected industries where we have both experience and cutting-edge expertise. Today, we are active in the three business areas Regulatory Expertise, Service Solutions and Industrial Technology, where we own and further develop companies with a strong history, profitability and stable cash flows. Tången holds 16 portfolio companies with an annual turnover of approximately 2.6 bn SEK.

Since 2026, Tången is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more about our activities at ww.tången.com

This information is information that Tången Industrikapital is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-29 08:00 CET.