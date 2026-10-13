Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a Tier-1 partner to major aerospace manufacturers, has been selected by Airbus Helicopters to provide additional Cockpit Control Panels (CCP) for the H175 helicopter program as part of its new Full Icing Protection System (FIPS) configuration. This award strengthens Latecoere's long-standing partnership with Airbus Helicopters and confirms its expertise in high-reliability cockpit equipment for critical aerospace applications.

The H175 is Airbus Helicopters' super-medium twin-engine helicopter, serving a wide range of missions including offshore transportation, search and rescue, public services and VIP transport. Renowned for its range, performance and versatility, it has become a benchmark in its category. The new FIPS (Full Icing Protection System) configuration is designed to significantly expand the helicopter's operational envelope in icing conditions, enabling safer operations in challenging weather environments and supporting critical missions in cold-weather regions.

As part of this configuration, Latecoere will provide additional Cockpit Control Panels that contribute to the management, monitoring and control of key aircraft functions. Positioned at the interface between pilots and onboard systems, these mission-critical equipment must meet the highest standards of reliability, robustness and certification compliance.

François-Xavier Choussy, Chief Sales Programs Officer EMEA of Latecoere, said: "We are particularly proud of this new award from Airbus Helicopters, which marks a significant milestone in our relationship and signals the beginning of a new chapter in our collaboration. This selection is a strong recognition of the renewed confidence Airbus Helicopters places in Latecoere and in our ability to deliver competitive solutions that meet the highest standards of safety, reliability and performance. It reflects the commitment and technical excellence of our teams, and reinforces our ambition to play an even greater role in supporting Airbus Helicopters in the years ahead."

Drawing on decades of experience in wiring systems and onboard equipment, Latecoere delivers advanced cockpit and electrical solutions for aerospace platforms worldwide. Combining engineering expertise, industrial excellence and rigorous certification processes, the company supports manufacturers with mission-critical equipment meeting the highest standards of safety, reliability and performance.

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major industry leaders (Airbus, Boeing, BAE System, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales, etc.), Latecoere pushes the boundaries of aerospace industrial excellence by leading and innovating toward a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space : electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2025, the Group employed more than 6,000 people and generated revenue of €756.7 million.

Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

www.latecoere.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013545780/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero