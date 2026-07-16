Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715431610/en/

WindRunner In Flight

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a Tier-1 partner to aerospace manufacturers, has been selected by Radia to support the development of the Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) for WindRunner, the world's largest cargo aircraft.

WindRunner is designed to enable direct transport of oversized cargo across defense, energy, commercial, aerospace, and humanitarian missions without reliance on specialized infrastructure. Dual use aerospace company Radia is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and Rome, Italy, with a growing global partner and supplier network.

Latecoere brings its extensive expertise in aircraft electrical systems across commercial and defense aerospace programs. The collaboration will support development of the aircraft's electrical architecture and help establish a robust, scalable systems foundation capable of supporting WindRunner's unprecedented size and operational requirements. The team will support the program from its design office in Toulouse, France, as well as on-site with the customer, ensuring close collaboration and the successful delivery of key program milestones.

"The WindRunner's Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) is the largest nervous system of any aircraft ever built, and it has to perform flawlessly from day one," said Mark Lemke, Vice President Aircraft Development and Supply Chain at Radia. "Latecoere's proven, certified EWIS expertise across commercial and defense programs is exactly what a platform of this scale requires.

"WindRunner represents one of the most ambitious aerospace development programs underway today," said Sam Marnick, President Americas of Latecoere. "We are pleased to collaborate with Radia and contribute our expertise in aircraft electrical systems integration to support the development of this groundbreaking aircraft. The scale and complexity of WindRunner create exciting opportunities for innovation and collaboration across the aerospace industry.

As the program progresses, Radia continues to selectively add partners whose capabilities accelerate development while strengthening the long-term industrial foundation required to support WindRunner's missions worldwide.

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major industry leaders (Airbus, Boeing, BAE System, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales, etc.), Latecoere pushes the boundaries of aerospace industrial excellence by leading and innovating toward a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space: electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2025, the Group employed more than 6,000 people and generated revenue of €756.7 million.

Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

www.latecoere.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715431610/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero