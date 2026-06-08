Regulatory News:

All the resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting were approved.

Latecoere's (Paris:LAT) 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held on June 4th, 2026 at the Company's head office, and all resolutions submitted to the vote were approved. The detailed voting results are available on the Company's website: Regulated Information Latecoere.

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major industry leaders (Airbus, Boeing, BAE System, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales, etc.), Latecoere pushes the boundaries of aerospace industrial excellence by leading and innovating toward a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space: electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2025, the Group employed more than 6,000 people and generated revenue of €756.7 million.

Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

www.latecoere.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608745872/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero