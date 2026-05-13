Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT) shareholders are invited to attend the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 4, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Company's registered office 135 rue de Périole 31500 Toulouse.

The information and documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, including the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 51 of Wednesday, April 29, 2026, and the conditions for attending and voting at this General Meeting, are available on the Latecoere website in the "Finance" section. For more information, visit the "Documents relating to the Annual General Meeting" subsection within the "Regulated Information" section at www.latecoere.aero.

These documents are also available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions at Latecoere's registered office.

A notice of meeting will shortly be published in the BALO.

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major industry leaders (Airbus, Boeing, BAE System, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales, etc.), Latecoere pushes the boundaries of aerospace industrial excellence by leading and innovating toward a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space : electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2025, the Group employed more than 6,000 people and generated revenue of €756.7 million.

Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

www.latecoere.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513009805/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero