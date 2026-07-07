Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by LATECOERE (Paris:LAT) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 911,776

Cash balance: €8,494.11

During the first half of 2026 a total of:

GILBERT DUPONT PURCHASES 3,208,984 shares €55,051.20 547 transactions SALES 3,321,748 shares €57,922.86 596 transactions NATIXIS ODDO BHF PURCHASES 1,107,630 shares 17,022.88 179 transactions SALES 714,611 shares €11,287.19 145 transactions TOTAL PURCHASES 4,316,614 shares 72,074.13 € 726 transactions SALES 4,036,359 shares 69,210.09 € 741 transactions

It is recalled that at the time of the last half-yearly report on December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account held:

Number of shares: 631,521

Cash balance: €11,388.85

It is also recalled that at the inception of the liquidity contract, the following resources were allocated:

Number of shares: 518,757

Cash balance: €14,259.52

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major industry leaders (Airbus, Boeing, BAE System, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales, etc.), Latecoere pushes the boundaries of aerospace industrial excellence by leading and innovating toward a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space : electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2025, the Group employed more than 6,000 people and generated revenue of €756.7 million.

Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

www.latecoere.aero

APPENDIX Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of shares Amounts in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Amounts in EUR TOTAL GLOBAL 726 4316614 72074,13 741 4036359 69210,09 Total GILBERT DUPONT 547 3208984 55051,20 596 3321748 57922,86 02/01/2026 6 55336 874,31 16 45750 736,58 05/01/2026 0 0 0 11 35063 585,55 06/01/2026 3 7001 118,32 11 28000 492,8 07/01/2026 18 107110 1863,71 7 46000 851 08/01/2026 9 44100 736,47 5 13035 217,68 09/01/2026 2 11000 181,5 9 77965 1309,81 12/01/2026 2 16000 273,6 17 85900 1503,25 13/01/2026 9 39000 702 7 37650 685,23 14/01/2026 17 95000 1681,5 0 0 0 15/01/2026 4 32500 562,25 7 81000 1425,6 16/01/2026 6 50000 895 8 41500 751,15 19/01/2026 9 80000 1408 10 70197 1291,62 20/01/2026 9 78000 1349,4 3 17000 295,8 21/01/2026 6 50000 860 13 112500 1980 22/01/2026 14 97500 1745,25 19 94762 1724,67 23/01/2026 6 45000 805,5 13 63738 1166,41 26/01/2026 3 17500 316,75 8 22500 414 27/01/2026 12 61250 1090,25 4 26000 462,8 28/01/2026 6 22680 399,17 6 48550 864,19 29/01/2026 6 27021 480,97 8 19000 340,1 30/01/2026 22 83117 1437,92 4 15085 260,97 02/02/2026 13 72770 1186,15 10 56600 945,22 03/02/2026 10 21606 362,98 4 14200 242,82 04/02/2026 5 8844 146,81 3 6104 102,55 05/02/2026 8 34700 569,08 8 33543 556,81 06/02/2026 11 36842 582,1 2 10000 159 09/02/2026 1 10000 159 8 32458 519,33 10/02/2026 7 20000 316 5 40000 640 11/02/2026 1 15000 241,5 15 67995 1115,12 12/02/2026 0 0 0 26 120679 2123,95 13/02/2026 21 117144 2085,16 5 50000 930 16/02/2026 26 136702 2351,27 10 75903 1328,3 17/02/2026 1 3665 63,4 12 96500 1727,35 18/02/2026 13 103335 1829,03 2 15000 271,5 19/02/2026 7 70000 1211 14 119000 2118,2 20/02/2026 8 52000 904,8 7 20021 352,37 23/02/2026 2 10000 174 15 52045 910,79 24/02/2026 6 27000 469,8 11 25534 454,51 25/02/2026 6 47057 818,79 15 74000 1302,4 26/02/2026 7 65000 1131 6 39221 690,29 27/02/2026 12 68943 1185,82 12 57999 1009,18 02/03/2026 11 88768 1482,43 8 67111 1140,89 03/03/2026 18 96600 1574,58 9 61250 1010,63 04/03/2026 14 83223 1339,89 8 73000 1189,9 05/03/2026 5 31000 496 11 51750 848,7 06/03/2026 12 69277 1136,14 20 88312 1465,98 09/03/2026 20 92128 1492,47 24 129728 2192,4 10/03/2026 14 137445 2364,05 15 84500 1512,55 11/03/2026 9 62000 1066,4 6 53500 957,65 12/03/2026 6 55000 940,5 2 20000 344 13/03/2026 6 35000 588 7 22035 372,39 16/03/2026 6 42000 701,4 6 17965 303,61 17/03/2026 10 53214 878,03 6 65001 1092,02 18/03/2026 5 40000 680 23 161499 2777,78 19/03/2026 11 56000 957,6 1 5000 86,5 20/03/2026 13 49590 843,03 6 41073 710,56 23/03/2026 13 58910 966,12 8 69927 1167,78 24/03/2026 4 30000 504 16 49850 852,44 25/03/2026 1 1 0,02 15 91000 1619,8 26/03/2026 5 18001 329,42 4 22000 409,2 27/03/2026 14 80104 1433,86 10 77250 1444,58 30/03/2026 7 61000 1140,7 8 45000 850,5 31/03/2026 9 30000 567 7 37000 714,1 Total NATIXIS ODDO BHF 179 1107630 17022,93 145 714611 11287,23 01/04/2026 3 6001 113,82 4 7001 136,32 02/04/2026 6 25001 495,02 12 60001 1237,02 07/04/2026 34 145001 2533,52 7 22588 391,5 08/04/2026 4 15001 244,02 5 20001 333,02 09/04/2026 5 20001 315,02 1 1 0,02 10/04/2026 8 35001 532,02 2 5001 80,02 13/04/2026 8 40000 611 5 10002 154,03 14/04/2026 7 15001 230,02 2 5001 77,02 15/04/2026 1 1 0,02 2 5000 78 16/04/2026 4 15001 223,01 1 1 0,01 17/04/2026 1 1 0,01 11 115001 1826,01 20/04/2026 1 1 0,02 2 5001 81,02 21/04/2026 2 5001 80,02 3 10001 163,02 22/04/2026 2 10000 157 1 5000 79,5 23/04/2026 0 0 0 2 10000 158 24/04/2026 4 20000 318 3 10000 160,5 27/04/2026 3 15000 235 3 15000 239 28/04/2026 1 5000 78,5 1 5000 79 29/04/2026 2 10000 156 0 0 0 30/04/2026 5 25000 378,5 1 3500 53,55 04/05/2026 2 10000 151,5 3 1501 23,27 05/05/2026 4 10000 149,5 1 4999 75,98 06/05/2026 3 15000 226 0 0 0 07/05/2026 4 20000 301 1 5000 75,5 08/05/2026 2 5000 77 2 5000 77,5 11/05/2026 4 10000 153 1 5000 76,5 12/05/2026 1 5000 75 0 0 0 13/05/2026 1 5000 75 0 0 0 14/05/2026 3 10001 148,51 10 1492 22,38 15/05/2026 1 1 0,02 2 3510 53 18/05/2026 2 5001 74,52 4 10001 153,02 20/05/2026 4 15001 221,01 3 10001 150,01 21/05/2026 1 1 0,02 1 1 0,02 25/05/2026 1 1 0,02 2 5001 75,02 26/05/2026 2 35000 525 0 0 0 27/05/2026 1 1 0,02 1 1 0,02 29/05/2026 1 1 0,01 1 1 0,01 02/06/2026 2 54630 813,99 1 1 0,01 03/06/2026 1 1 0,02 1 1 0,02 04/06/2026 1 1 0,02 1 1 0,02 05/06/2026 4 104131 1509,83 3 57465 838,49 08/06/2026 1 5000 72,5 3 5000 74,22 09/06/2026 1 1 0,01 1 1 0,01 10/06/2026 5 47774 707,06 1 1 0,02 11/06/2026 1 1 0,01 1 1 0,01 12/06/2026 2 45292 656,73 1 1 0,01 15/06/2026 1 1 0,02 8 127643 1927,24 16/06/2026 1 1 0,02 2 3587 54,88 17/06/2026 5 48718 721,03 1 1 0,02 18/06/2026 1 1 0,02 1 1 0,02 19/06/2026 1 1 0,02 1 1 0,02 22/06/2026 3 95328 1401,26 4 5219 77,76 23/06/2026 6 122823 1785,62 1 1 0,02 24/06/2026 1 1 0,01 2 1071 15,64 25/06/2026 2 32903 477,09 2 1587 23,33 26/06/2026 1 1 0,01 3 13437 196,18 29/06/2026 0 0 0 4 68631 995,15 30/06/2026 1 1 0,01 3 66352 975,37

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Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero