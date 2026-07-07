Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by LATECOERE (Paris:LAT) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 911,776
- Cash balance: €8,494.11
During the first half of 2026 a total of:
GILBERT DUPONT
PURCHASES
3,208,984 shares
€55,051.20
547 transactions
SALES
3,321,748 shares
€57,922.86
596 transactions
NATIXIS ODDO BHF
PURCHASES
1,107,630 shares
17,022.88
179 transactions
SALES
714,611 shares
€11,287.19
145 transactions
TOTAL
PURCHASES
4,316,614 shares
72,074.13 €
726 transactions
SALES
4,036,359 shares
69,210.09 €
741 transactions
It is recalled that at the time of the last half-yearly report on December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account held:
- Number of shares: 631,521
- Cash balance: €11,388.85
It is also recalled that at the inception of the liquidity contract, the following resources were allocated:
- Number of shares: 518,757
- Cash balance: €14,259.52
About Latecoere
A Tier-1 partner to major industry leaders (Airbus, Boeing, BAE System, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales, etc.), Latecoere pushes the boundaries of aerospace industrial excellence by leading and innovating toward a sustainable world.
The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:
- Aerostructures: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;
- InterconnectionSystems: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;
- Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;
- Space : electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.
Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2025, the Group employed more than 6,000 people and generated revenue of €756.7 million.
Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP
www.latecoere.aero
APPENDIX
Purchases
Sales
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amounts in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amounts in EUR
TOTAL GLOBAL
726
4316614
72074,13
741
4036359
69210,09
Total GILBERT DUPONT
547
3208984
55051,20
596
3321748
57922,86
02/01/2026
6
55336
874,31
16
45750
736,58
05/01/2026
0
0
0
11
35063
585,55
06/01/2026
3
7001
118,32
11
28000
492,8
07/01/2026
18
107110
1863,71
7
46000
851
08/01/2026
9
44100
736,47
5
13035
217,68
09/01/2026
2
11000
181,5
9
77965
1309,81
12/01/2026
2
16000
273,6
17
85900
1503,25
13/01/2026
9
39000
702
7
37650
685,23
14/01/2026
17
95000
1681,5
0
0
0
15/01/2026
4
32500
562,25
7
81000
1425,6
16/01/2026
6
50000
895
8
41500
751,15
19/01/2026
9
80000
1408
10
70197
1291,62
20/01/2026
9
78000
1349,4
3
17000
295,8
21/01/2026
6
50000
860
13
112500
1980
22/01/2026
14
97500
1745,25
19
94762
1724,67
23/01/2026
6
45000
805,5
13
63738
1166,41
26/01/2026
3
17500
316,75
8
22500
414
27/01/2026
12
61250
1090,25
4
26000
462,8
28/01/2026
6
22680
399,17
6
48550
864,19
29/01/2026
6
27021
480,97
8
19000
340,1
30/01/2026
22
83117
1437,92
4
15085
260,97
02/02/2026
13
72770
1186,15
10
56600
945,22
03/02/2026
10
21606
362,98
4
14200
242,82
04/02/2026
5
8844
146,81
3
6104
102,55
05/02/2026
8
34700
569,08
8
33543
556,81
06/02/2026
11
36842
582,1
2
10000
159
09/02/2026
1
10000
159
8
32458
519,33
10/02/2026
7
20000
316
5
40000
640
11/02/2026
1
15000
241,5
15
67995
1115,12
12/02/2026
0
0
0
26
120679
2123,95
13/02/2026
21
117144
2085,16
5
50000
930
16/02/2026
26
136702
2351,27
10
75903
1328,3
17/02/2026
1
3665
63,4
12
96500
1727,35
18/02/2026
13
103335
1829,03
2
15000
271,5
19/02/2026
7
70000
1211
14
119000
2118,2
20/02/2026
8
52000
904,8
7
20021
352,37
23/02/2026
2
10000
174
15
52045
910,79
24/02/2026
6
27000
469,8
11
25534
454,51
25/02/2026
6
47057
818,79
15
74000
1302,4
26/02/2026
7
65000
1131
6
39221
690,29
27/02/2026
12
68943
1185,82
12
57999
1009,18
02/03/2026
11
88768
1482,43
8
67111
1140,89
03/03/2026
18
96600
1574,58
9
61250
1010,63
04/03/2026
14
83223
1339,89
8
73000
1189,9
05/03/2026
5
31000
496
11
51750
848,7
06/03/2026
12
69277
1136,14
20
88312
1465,98
09/03/2026
20
92128
1492,47
24
129728
2192,4
10/03/2026
14
137445
2364,05
15
84500
1512,55
11/03/2026
9
62000
1066,4
6
53500
957,65
12/03/2026
6
55000
940,5
2
20000
344
13/03/2026
6
35000
588
7
22035
372,39
16/03/2026
6
42000
701,4
6
17965
303,61
17/03/2026
10
53214
878,03
6
65001
1092,02
18/03/2026
5
40000
680
23
161499
2777,78
19/03/2026
11
56000
957,6
1
5000
86,5
20/03/2026
13
49590
843,03
6
41073
710,56
23/03/2026
13
58910
966,12
8
69927
1167,78
24/03/2026
4
30000
504
16
49850
852,44
25/03/2026
1
1
0,02
15
91000
1619,8
26/03/2026
5
18001
329,42
4
22000
409,2
27/03/2026
14
80104
1433,86
10
77250
1444,58
30/03/2026
7
61000
1140,7
8
45000
850,5
31/03/2026
9
30000
567
7
37000
714,1
Total NATIXIS ODDO BHF
179
1107630
17022,93
145
714611
11287,23
01/04/2026
3
6001
113,82
4
7001
136,32
02/04/2026
6
25001
495,02
12
60001
1237,02
07/04/2026
34
145001
2533,52
7
22588
391,5
08/04/2026
4
15001
244,02
5
20001
333,02
09/04/2026
5
20001
315,02
1
1
0,02
10/04/2026
8
35001
532,02
2
5001
80,02
13/04/2026
8
40000
611
5
10002
154,03
14/04/2026
7
15001
230,02
2
5001
77,02
15/04/2026
1
1
0,02
2
5000
78
16/04/2026
4
15001
223,01
1
1
0,01
17/04/2026
1
1
0,01
11
115001
1826,01
20/04/2026
1
1
0,02
2
5001
81,02
21/04/2026
2
5001
80,02
3
10001
163,02
22/04/2026
2
10000
157
1
5000
79,5
23/04/2026
0
0
0
2
10000
158
24/04/2026
4
20000
318
3
10000
160,5
27/04/2026
3
15000
235
3
15000
239
28/04/2026
1
5000
78,5
1
5000
79
29/04/2026
2
10000
156
0
0
0
30/04/2026
5
25000
378,5
1
3500
53,55
04/05/2026
2
10000
151,5
3
1501
23,27
05/05/2026
4
10000
149,5
1
4999
75,98
06/05/2026
3
15000
226
0
0
0
07/05/2026
4
20000
301
1
5000
75,5
08/05/2026
2
5000
77
2
5000
77,5
11/05/2026
4
10000
153
1
5000
76,5
12/05/2026
1
5000
75
0
0
0
13/05/2026
1
5000
75
0
0
0
14/05/2026
3
10001
148,51
10
1492
22,38
15/05/2026
1
1
0,02
2
3510
53
18/05/2026
2
5001
74,52
4
10001
153,02
20/05/2026
4
15001
221,01
3
10001
150,01
21/05/2026
1
1
0,02
1
1
0,02
25/05/2026
1
1
0,02
2
5001
75,02
26/05/2026
2
35000
525
0
0
0
27/05/2026
1
1
0,02
1
1
0,02
29/05/2026
1
1
0,01
1
1
0,01
02/06/2026
2
54630
813,99
1
1
0,01
03/06/2026
1
1
0,02
1
1
0,02
04/06/2026
1
1
0,02
1
1
0,02
05/06/2026
4
104131
1509,83
3
57465
838,49
08/06/2026
1
5000
72,5
3
5000
74,22
09/06/2026
1
1
0,01
1
1
0,01
10/06/2026
5
47774
707,06
1
1
0,02
11/06/2026
1
1
0,01
1
1
0,01
12/06/2026
2
45292
656,73
1
1
0,01
15/06/2026
1
1
0,02
8
127643
1927,24
16/06/2026
1
1
0,02
2
3587
54,88
17/06/2026
5
48718
721,03
1
1
0,02
18/06/2026
1
1
0,02
1
1
0,02
19/06/2026
1
1
0,02
1
1
0,02
22/06/2026
3
95328
1401,26
4
5219
77,76
23/06/2026
6
122823
1785,62
1
1
0,02
24/06/2026
1
1
0,01
2
1071
15,64
25/06/2026
2
32903
477,09
2
1587
23,33
26/06/2026
1
1
0,01
3
13437
196,18
29/06/2026
0
0
0
4
68631
995,15
30/06/2026
1
1
0,01
3
66352
975,37
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706451935/en/
Contacts:
Media Relations
Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director
+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85
LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero
Investor Relations
mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero