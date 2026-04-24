Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT) announces that its 2025 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) on April 23, 2026 (filing n°: D.26-0285).

This document, which is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions, may be consulted and downloaded, in French, on the company's website at the following address https://www.latecoere.aero/finance/rapports-annuels-et-semestriels/

The English version will be made available online shortly.

The following documents, are included in this Universal Registration Document, as required by applicable laws and regulations:

the 2025 Annual Financial Report including the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, management report as well as the company's sustainability statement; and

the description of the share buyback programme proposed at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major industry leaders (Airbus, Boeing, BAE System, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales, etc.), Latecoere pushes the boundaries of aerospace industrial excellence by leading and innovating toward a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space: electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2025, the Group employed more than 6,000 people and generated revenue of €756.7 million.

Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

www.latecoere.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423377378/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero