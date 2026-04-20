Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a Tier-1 partner to aerospace manufacturers, announces its participation in MRO Americas, to be held from April 21 to 23 in Orlando, Florida, the leading global event dedicated to aircraft maintenance, services, and in-service operations.

Through its presence at MRO Americas, Latecoere will highlight the continued development of Latecoere Services, which has operated as a standalone business entity within the Group since July 2025. This dedicated organization relies on an industrial footprint structured around the Group's two main geographic regions EMEA and the Americas enabling a high level of responsiveness and close operational proximity to customers.

Historically focused primarily on aircraft manufacturers, Latecoere's services activity is now also firmly expanding toward MRO providers and airlines, with an extended offering covering the full aircraft lifecycle, including:

aircraft modifications and specific equipment,

- repair, maintenance, and in-service support services,

- supply of spare parts, kits, and customized solutions for in-service fleets,

- engineering services and technical expertise,

- systems solutions incorporating cameras, displays, data transmission, and in-service support.

This value proposition is supported by an international industrial footprint across Toulouse, Los Angeles (Los Alamitos), and Toronto (Burlington), bringing together dedicated capabilities in metallic parts, composite structures, and interconnection systems.

"The creation of a dedicated services entity allows us to address more broadly the needs of operators, MROs, and airlines, while building on our long-standing expertise in Latecoere products and processes. Our ambition is clear: to deliver end-to-end solutions, with short lead times and a high level of technical expertise, closely aligned with our customers' operational requirements," said Cécile Houdet-Bai, EVP Latecoere Services.

At its booth at MRO Americas, Latecoere will showcase its capabilities in integrated solutions combining aerostructures and interconnection systems, and its ability to support emerging markets such as unmanned aerial vehicles, where agility, short lead times and readily available technical expertise are key.

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major industry leaders (Airbus, Boeing, BAE System, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales, etc.), Latecoere pushes the boundaries of aerospace industrial excellence by leading and innovating toward a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space : electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2025, the Group employed more than 6,000 people and generated revenue of €756.7 million.

Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

www.latecoere.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420823852/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero