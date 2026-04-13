Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a Tier-1 partner to aerospace manufacturers, will participate in the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), taking place from April 14 to 16, 2026, in Hamburg, Germany. The Group's Systems business unit will highlight its latest innovations in airborne video network solutions, designed to enhance both aircraft operations and the passenger experience.

Recognized as the world's leading event dedicated to aircraft cabin innovation, AIX brings together airlines and the global aerospace supply chain to explore cutting-edge technologies, foster collaboration, and shape the future of the in-flight experience.

At this year's edition, Latecoere will highlight its comprehensive and scalable video solutions, combining advanced surveillance capabilities with immersive in-flight entertainment. With over 25 years of expertise in turning breakthrough video technologies into certified flight-ready solutions, and serving more than 70 airlines worldwide, the Group's Systems business unit continues to support operators and manufacturers in improving efficiency, safety, and passenger satisfaction.

Among the innovations discussed at AIX, Latecoere will introduce visitors to its VVIP Business Smart Monitors, offering seamless integration of a wide and evolving suite of onboard entertainment software applications; and latest-generation video systems, including the 4K Side View Camera an innovative solution designed to democratize the window-seat experience. Easy to integrate into existing cabin architectures and compatible with major in-flight entertainment systems, this technology enables every passenger to enjoy real-time external views, contributing to a more engaging and premium journey.

In addition, Latecoere will announce new collaborations with key partners, further reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the passenger experience through innovation and cooperation.

Visitors can meet the Latecoere team at Hall B3 Booth #3C35C to discover how its solutions are shaping the future of onboard video systems.

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major industry leaders (Airbus, Boeing, BAE System, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales, etc.), Latecoere pushes the boundaries of aerospace industrial excellence by leading and innovating toward a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space : electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2025, the Group employed more than 6,000 people and generated revenue of €756.7 million.

Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

www.latecoere.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413321125/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Thierry Mahé, Group Communications Director

+33 (0)6 60 69 63 85

LatecoereGroupCommunication@latecoere.aero

Investor Relations

mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero