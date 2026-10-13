

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 13.10.2026 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES NATWEST TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (EQUAL WEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 850 (740) PENCE - BERENBERG CUTS IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT PRICE TARGET TO 135 (170) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES MEARS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 600 (565) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES SERCO GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 400 (350) PENCE - 'BUY' - MEDIOBANCA CUTS NATWEST PRICE TARGET TO 850 (900) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS RAISES WISE PRICE TARGET TO 1300 (1160) PENCE - 'BUY'



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