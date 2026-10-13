

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares edged higher on Tuesday as oil prices eased and investors reacted to a slew of earnings.



Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 percent toward $105 a barrel, snapping a three-session winning streak as Russia partially lifted its diesel export restrictions, helping ease supply constraints in global fuel markets.



Investors shrugged off data that showed Germany's inflation accelerated to the highest level since late 2023 in September due to higher energy prices.



According to final data from the statistical office Destatis, the consumer price index rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.9 percent increase in August.



The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on September 30 and also hit the strongest since December 2023, when it was 3.7 percent.



The EU measure of inflation that is based on the harmonized index of consumer price or HICP climbed to 3.3 percent, as estimated, from 2.9 percent in the previous month.



The pan-European STOXX 600 surged 0.6 percent to 639.23 after rising 0.7 percent on Monday.



The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.8 percent.



Jeep maker Stellantis fell over 1 percent after reporting an estimated 1 percent decrease in third-quarter vehicle shipments.



YouGov shares soared 5.3 percent in London. The research and data analytics group has launched a share buyback program for up to £15 million, replacing its fiscal year 2026 annual dividend.



IT solutions provider Bytes Technology Group tumbled 4.5 percent after reporting a 6.6 percent year-on-year increase in first-half operating profit.



Homebuilder Bellway rallied 2.2 percent after FY revenue slightly beat estimates.



Premier Inn owner Whitbread advanced 1.7 percent. The company backed its five-year turnaround plan and urged its shareholders to vote against activist investor Corvex Management's proposal to appoint a Corvex-nominated director to its board.



Oxford Instruments gained 3.4 percent after it reported nearly 44 percent growth in first-half order intake, driven by data-center demand at its Advanced Technologies division.



Energy giant BP added 1.4 percent despite flagging $3-4.5 billion of impairments in its third quarter results.



STMicroelectronics fell 2.3 percent. The Franco-Italian chipmaker announced its supervisory board had proposed CEO Jean-Marc Chery to stay on in the role for another year.



Finland's Nokia declined 2 percent after it agreed to sell its Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE) business to private equity group Aurelius.



Givaudan, a Swiss supplier of food ingredients and perfume scents, jumped 7.4 percent after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales growth.



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