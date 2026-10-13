U.S. Communications Service Provider to Optimize its Call Centers and Provide a More Personalized Customer Experience Through Unique E-Commerce Solution

Netcracker Technology announced today that long-standing partner and customer WEHCO Video, Inc., d/b/a Cablelynx Broadband ("Cablelynx"), has committed to an ongoing engagement based on Netcracker's AI-enabled e-commerce and customer experience capabilities to help grow its business, reduce call center volume and improve customer satisfaction.

Cablelynx, a community-focused broadband service provider operating across four states, plans to provide its customers with self-care capabilities and increased personalization options to support this business expansion. The addition of a customer self-service portal for both new and existing subscribers will allow Cablelynx to continue modernizing its business operations.

With the AI-enabled e-commerce capabilities of Netcracker Digital Commerce Monetization, which facilitates unique customer journeys through personalized sales channels, resulting in reduced OpEx, enhanced revenue streams, increased sales and a superior and consistent customer experience, Cablelynx will provide a faster and more convenient shopping and order process across channels.

"As the cable television and broadband industry continues to evolve, it's critical for us to streamline our ordering and onboarding process to be more competitive in our markets while lowering costs, increasing sales and improving customer experience," said Greg Argetsinger, President at Cablelynx. "We have enjoyed success over the years using Netcracker's revenue management solution, and with the integration of e-commerce capabilities, we can achieve the next level of growth across our business."

"Cablelynx continues to build on its more than 50-year legacy of delivering outstanding customer experiences, and Netcracker is proud to support that commitment as a trusted technology partner," said Rohit Aggarwal, General Manager at Netcracker. "We value our continued partnership and look forward to helping Cablelynx unlock new opportunities, expand self-service capabilities and deliver even greater value to its subscribers."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Cablelynx

Cablelynx Broadband is a provider of high-speed internet, voice, and related communications services, serving residential and business customers across its service footprint in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. Cablelynx is committed to delivering reliable connectivity, responsive customer service, and innovative solutions that support the communities it serves. WEHCO Video, Inc is a subsidiary of WEHCO Media, Inc., a diversified, family-owned media company with interests in broadband, publishing, and digital media. Visit us at www.cablelynx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013183371/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com

Laurie Ringler

Cablelynx Broadband

marketing@wehco.com