

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $152.18 million, or $4.60 per share. This compares with $139.32 million, or $4.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $1.186 billion from $1.147 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $152.18 Mln. vs. $139.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.60 vs. $4.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.186 Bln vs. $1.147 Bln last year.



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