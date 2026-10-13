

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $15.305 billion, or $5.57 per share. This compares with $14.393 billion, or $5.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $50.172 billion from $46.427 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $15.305 Bln. vs. $14.393 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.57 vs. $5.07 last year. -Revenue: $50.172 Bln vs. $46.427 Bln last year.



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