

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $5.951 billion, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $5.589 billion, or $1.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $21.870 billion from $21.436 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.951 Bln. vs. $5.589 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $21.870 Bln vs. $21.436 Bln last year.



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