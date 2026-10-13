Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Samples 16,361 dU at New Kope Road North Occurrence as Wainikoro Heads Toward January Drilling

Follow-up sampling returns multiple gold responses along interpreted IP resistivity corridor, with CSAMT and trenching advancing targets across Wainikoro

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSX-V:KALO)(OTCID:KLGDF)(FSE:9M51) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report a new gold occurrence at Kope Road North within the Wainikoro target area of the Company's 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project in Fiji, where follow-up sampling returned a detectORE field-screening result of 16,361 detectORE Units ("dU" ~16.36 g/t Au est.) and multiple additional gold responses in the surrounding area.

Highlights

16,361 dU (~16.36 g/t Au est.) from sample KRN-LR26-G-035D, a quartz-rich, silicified, brecciated tuff.

from sample KRN-LR26-G-035D, a quartz-rich, silicified, brecciated tuff. Follow-up sampling around KRN-LR26-G-035D returned additional gold responses of 3,956 dU (~3.96 g/t Au est.), 2,110 dU (~2.11 g/t Au est.) and 863 dU (~0.86 g/t Au est.) from silica-rich breccia, silicified brecciated tuff and silicified quartz vein material.

from silica-rich breccia, silicified brecciated tuff and silicified quartz vein material. Kope Road North lies approximately 900 metres southwest of the New Vein Cluster , where certified assays returned up to 7.83 g/t Au and 108 g/t Ag , along an interpreted IP resistivity corridor .

, where certified assays returned up to , along an . The gradient array IP survey is complete, CSAMT surveying is underway and mechanized trenching is advancing across resistivity targets at Kope Road North.

and across resistivity targets at Kope Road North. Road upgrades are underway at Wainikoro in preparation for drilling planned to commence in January 2027.

detectORE dU values are semi-quantitative field-screening results and are not certified assays. Approximate gold grades presented alongside dU values are for contextual reference only (see Technical Notes below).

CEO Commentary

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President and CEO of Kalo Gold, commented:

"The Kope Road North results are an encouraging addition to the emerging exploration picture at Wainikoro. Follow-up sampling has returned multiple gold responses around the original sample, and we are now seeing multiple gold-bearing locations emerge across Wainikoro, providing additional areas for systematic follow-up exploration.

"We are systematically moving Wainikoro toward drill testing. Drilling is planned to commence in January 2027, marking the next important stage in evaluating these targets in three dimensions."

Figure 1: Kope Road North and New Vein Cluster gold occurrences in relation to interpreted IP resistivity corridors at Wainikoro.

Kope Road North - Follow-Up Sampling

Samples KRN-LR26-G-035A through KRN-LR26-G-035D were collected to follow up an earlier traverse sample at Kope Road North. The original outcrop had been disturbed by road construction, and the samples were therefore taken from large pieces of rock uncovered at the site. KRN-LR26-G-035D returned 16,361 dU.

A second traverse was then completed around KRN-LR26-G-035D to determine whether additional gold responses could be identified in the surrounding area. This work returned multiple anomalous samples, led by KRN-JP26-G-046B (3,956 dU), KRN-JP26-G-046A (2,110 dU) and KRN-JP26-G-047 (863 dU) . Results for all samples are presented in Table 1.

While the spatial association between Kope Road North, the New Vein Cluster and the interpreted IP resistivity corridor does not demonstrate continuity of mineralization, the multiple gold responses at Kope Road North expand the area of exploration interest at Wainikoro and provide an additional focus for the Company's ongoing geophysical, trenching and geological programs.

Table 1: Kope Road North detectORE Results

Sample Description detectORE (dU) Approx. g/t Au (est.) KRN-LR26-G-035A Layered, silicified tuff with quartz veinlets Below detection - KRN-LR26-G-035B Layered, silicified tuff with contact to breccia 294 ~0.29 KRN-LR26-G-035C Layered, silicified, brecciated tuff with quartz nodules 121 ~0.12 KRN-LR26-G-035D Quartz-rich, silicified, brecciated tuff 16,361 ~16.36 KRN-JP26-G-045A Silicified cherty veining within layered tuff 194 ~0.19 KRN-JP26-G-045B Red quartz-veined andesite 232 ~0.23 KRN-JP26-G-046A Silicified brecciated tuff with layered chert-like veins 2,110 ~2.11 KRN-JP26-G-046B Silica-rich breccia, spotty chlorite and limonite alteration 3,956 ~3.96 KRN-JP26-G-046C Silicified breccia with manganese-filled vugs 661 ~0.66 KRN-JP26-G-047 Silicified quartz vein pieces, spotty manganese 863 ~0.86

Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the average grade or continuity of mineralization.

Advancing Wainikoro

The gradient array IP survey at Wainikoro is complete, and CSAMT surveying is underway to investigate the geometry and depth extent of interpreted resistivity corridors. Mechanized trenching across resistivity targets at Kope Road North is providing additional geological exposure to support interpretation of the geophysical targets.

Road upgrades have commenced at Wainikoro to support the upcoming drill program. Approximately 1.6 km of road upgrades have been marked out, including the installation of three culverts and placement of aggregate to improve access and maintain safe conditions during the upcoming wet season. Drilling is planned to commence in January 2027, with one drill rig planned to operate through the wet season as Kalo begins systematic drill testing of priority Wainikoro targets.

Kalo will integrate the IP and CSAMT datasets with trenching, geological and structural mapping, geochemistry, detectORE screening and certified laboratory assays to progressively refine the geological model at Wainikoro and prioritize drill targets. Sample KRN-LR26-G-035D will be submitted to ALS Limited (Australia) for fire assay and multi-element geochemistry, with results to be reported when received.

Technical Notes on detectORE Gold Screening Results

This news release references gold values reported in detectORE Units ("dU"), a semi-quantitative field-screening measure that is not a direct measure of total gold content and is not equivalent to certified Fire Assay results.

Full technical notes on the detectORE system, including its methodology, validation and limitations, are set out in the Company's news release dated February 24, 2026.

Approximate gold grades shown alongside dU values (~1,000 dU ˜ ~1 g/t Au) are provided for contextual reference only and must not be relied upon for grade estimation. Certified laboratory fire-assay results may be higher or lower than the corresponding field-screening indication.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., CEO and Principal Geoscientist of SGDS-Hive, Technical Director of the Vatu Aurum Project, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits (2023-2026) and direct supervision of the exploration program.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

No new certified assay results are reported in this news release. Rock samples were collected under qualified geological supervision following industry-standard protocols. detectORE screening data is QA/QC-managed through Portable PPB's pLIMS system (calibration verification, reference materials, blanks and duplicates).

The certified gold and silver results referred to in this news release for the New Vein Cluster were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 8, 2026. Gold assays were determined by ALS Limited (Australia) using method Au-AA25 (30 g Fire Assay, AAS Finish). Silver and multi-element results were determined by ALS Limited (Australia) using method ME-MS61 four acid digest with ICP-MS instruments on a 0.25 g sample; samples returning silver above the upper detection limit of 100 g/t were re-analysed using ore-grade method Ag-OG62 by four acid digest and ICP-AES. ALS is accredited by NATA to ISO/IEC 17025 and is independent of the Company and the Qualified Person.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project (Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464), a 367 km² land package on Vanua Levu, Fiji, located in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting. The Company's work is focused on a northeast-trending corridor of low-sulphidation epithermal gold targets. Exploration across the corridor - including at the flagship Aurum Prime area and Wainikoro - has defined multiple structurally controlled gold targets supported by drilling, trenching, soil geochemistry, structural mapping and airborne geophysics. Kalo is integrating these multidisciplinary datasets to systematically advance priority targets toward drill testing.

Kalo Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (KALO), the OTCID Market (KLGDF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9M51).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For further information: info@kalogoldcorp.com | www.kalogoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "interpret", "plan", "potential", "continue", "target", "prospective", "scheduled", "conceptual", and similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: (i) the interpretation that the Kope Road North samples lie along an interpreted IP resistivity corridor and that the follow-up results indicate the 16,361 dU response is not an isolated gold response; (ii) the submission of sample KRN-LR26-G-035D to ALS Limited for fire-assay gold analysis and multi-element geochemistry, the results of that analysis and the reporting of certified laboratory results; (iii) the timing, scope and results of the CSAMT survey, the interpretation of the IP survey and trenching at Kope Road North; (iv) the interpretation and integration of geological, structural, geochemical and geophysical datasets, the refinement of the geological model at Wainikoro, and the use of those datasets to prioritize drill targets; (v) the completion of road upgrades at Wainikoro and the timing, scope and conduct of the planned drill program, including the commencement of drilling in January 2027 with one drill rig; and (vi) the Company's ability to secure the financing, permits, tenure and regulatory approvals required to advance exploration on the Vatu Aurum Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that the Company considers reasonable but which may prove to be inaccurate, including: that the Company will be able to fund and execute the planned exploration programs; that Fender Geophysics Pty Ltd will complete the ground geophysical surveys and associated processing and interpretation; that survey crews, survey managers and equipment will be available when scheduled; that landowner consents and ground access will continue to be granted across the survey areas; that weather and field conditions will permit continued surveying and field work; that a drill rig and crew will be available and that wet-season conditions and ground access will permit drilling to commence as planned; that detectORE screening results are sufficiently indicative of the distribution of gold for exploration screening purposes; that permits, tenure, and licences will remain in good standing; that there will be no adverse change in the political, regulatory, or operational environment in Fiji, including potential fuel shortages; and that commodity prices and capital markets conditions will support continued exploration.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: exploration risk generally, and the risk that exploration does not result in a discovery - no mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated on the Vatu Aurum Project, and the targets described in this news release are conceptual in nature; the risk that detectORE screening values expressed in dU are not equivalent to certified laboratory assays and may materially overstate or understate the gold content of a sample, including owing to sulphide-hosted gold, coarse or heterogeneously distributed gold or the presence of mercury, and that the certified fire-assay result for sample KRN-LR26-G-035D may be higher or lower than the field-screening indication; the risk that grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the average grade or continuity of mineralization; the risk that resistivity contrasts reflect silicification, quartz veining, lithological changes, clay alteration, groundwater or weathering rather than mineralization, and that the spatial association between the samples and the interpreted resistivity corridor does not demonstrate continuity of mineralization; the risk that the ground geophysical surveys may not resolve the subsurface geometry of the interpreted corridors, and that surveys may be delayed, curtailed or re-scoped as a result of weather, ground access, landowner consents, or crew and equipment availability; the risk that geological, geochemical, geophysical and structural interpretations may change materially as additional data become available; the risk that road upgrades or the commencement of drilling may be delayed as a result of weather, ground access, landowner consents, contractor or equipment availability or financing; permit, tenure, and title risk; risks of operating in Fiji, including fuel supply, logistics, and currency risk; dependence on key personnel; environmental, health, and safety risk; financing and dilution risk; and commodity price volatility.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are directed to the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kalo-gold-samples-16-361-du-16.36-g%2ft-au-est.-at-new-kope-road-north-occurrence-1235824