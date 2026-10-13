

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anticipation ahead of the onset of the earnings season as well as the scheduled release of inflation updates from the U.S. swayed global market sentiment. Earnings updates from Wall Street's major banking giants are due for release on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory ahead of Wednesday's consumer price inflation data release and Thursday's producer price inflation data release. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has retreated mildly amidst a rebound in the euro and the sterling. Bond yields mostly eased.



The oil rally paused as supply worries eased amidst hopes of increase in diesel exports from Russia. Gold has rallied more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,176.20, up 0.63% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,810.20, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 25,400.63, up 0.49% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,735.11, up 0.74% France's CAC 40 at 7,850.08, up 0.22% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,207.75, up 0.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 67,777.52, down 1.82% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,783.90, up 0.01% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,800.86, up 0.10% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,345.22, up 0.30% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,035.35, down 5.46%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.32, down 0.26% EUR/USD at 1.1183, up 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.3240, up 0.25% USD/JPY at 158.14, down 0.30% USD/CHF at 0.8329, down 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6974, up 0.22%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.195%, down 0.97% Germany at 3.4378%, down 1.11% France at 4.824%, down 1.53% U.K. at 5.4028%, down 0.80% Japan at 3.020%, up 0.63%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $104.75, down 1.78% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $92.09, down 1.76% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,205.12, up 0.35% Silver Futures (Dec) at $60.59, up 0.13%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $83,572.79, up 0.11% Ethereum at $2,510.34, down 1.85% BNB at $741.59, down 1.18% XRP at $1.36, down 3.03% Solana at $107.03, down 4.18%



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