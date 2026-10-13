Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI and Rivo Collaborate on Autonomous Delivery Solutions for Golf & Luxury Hospitality

The companies are integrating Arrive Points into Rivo's autonomous solutions platform, beginning with a proof-of-concept program for secure autonomous delivery at golf properties

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced a collaboration with Rivo, an autonomous solutions platform for luxury hospitality, to integrate Arrive Points into Rivo's autonomous delivery ecosystem.

Arrive AI and Rivo are evaluating how secure, autonomous delivery of food, beverages, merchandise and other items can be deployed across large hospitality properties. The collaboration is initially focused on golf, where Rivo is operating a proof-of-concept program at a golf property in Palm Beach, Florida.

Arrive Points provide a secure physical destination for autonomous deliveries, supporting chain-of-custody requirements and secure package handoff once an autonomous vehicle arrives at its destination.

Rivo is developing a hardware-agnostic platform designed to orchestrate autonomous solutions across luxury hospitality environments, including golf clubs, private clubs and resorts. The platform is designed to connect property operations, customer experiences, autonomous systems and multiple hardware providers rather than being tied to a specific drone manufacturer or autonomous vehicle.

Golf represents Rivo's initial market and first real-world proving ground for the broader platform. Within the golf environment, Rivo coordinates autonomous delivery workflows designed to predict golfer location and route orders to designated pickup locations throughout a property.

As part of the integration, Rivo can incorporate customer verification and authorization into the delivery workflow, helping connect the customer's order and authorization through Rivo to the secure release and pickup process at an Arrive Point.

Technical Collaboration

Arrive AI has provided API access and integration documentation, including access to Arrive OS, the company's proprietary operating system, to support Rivo's testing and development work.

The companies have held multiple technical workshops evaluating autonomous vehicle-to-Arrive Point delivery workflows, with discussions focused on improving package capture, delivery accuracy and secure handoff mechanisms.

Arrive AI has also shared a demonstration unit with Rivo, built at half the height of a standard Arrive Point for ease of shipping between demonstrations at golf courses and resorts across the country, while retaining the same patented autonomous vehicle receiving capability and operating system as Arrive AI's standard units.

Golf as a Proving Ground for Luxury Hospitality

Golf courses and private clubs offer a compelling environment for autonomous solutions because they combine large, distributed properties with customers who are actively moving throughout the property and a range of food, beverage, retail and operational service needs.

The companies have discussed potential applications extending beyond food and beverage delivery into maintenance, agronomy and other operational logistics use cases, as well as possible future opportunities involving ground robotics and autonomous service workflows.

Rivo has reported interest from numerous golf properties and resort operators during the course of this collaboration, and the companies have used the integration concept and Arrive Point workflows in demonstrations and customer presentations.

While golf represents Rivo's initial market, the company is developing the platform with broader luxury hospitality applications in mind, with additional use cases across premium clubs, resorts and hospitality properties expected to emerge as the platform develops.

"Golf courses are exactly the kind of large, spread-out property where this technology makes sense," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive AI. "We are working with Rivo to optimize how to get deliveries to golfers securely and reliably, and what we are learning has real implications for how we continue to make progress with secure delivery across other large properties as well."

"Our goal is to bring safe, scalable autonomy to hospitality," said Jonathan Owen, Co-Founder and CTO of Rivo. "Arrive provides an essential piece of the infrastructure for secure autonomous delivery, including the physical endpoint and chain of custody that helps connect customer verification and authorization to a secure handoff. We're excited to integrate that capability into the Rivo experience in South Florida."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare and enterprise delivery.

About Rivo

Rivo is building an autonomous solutions platform for luxury hospitality properties. The platform is designed to orchestrate autonomous systems across golf clubs, private clubs, resorts and other premium hospitality environments, connecting property operations, customer experiences, autonomous vehicles and hardware providers through a hardware-agnostic software layer.

Rivo's initial market is golf, where the company is developing and testing autonomous delivery and operational workflows through proof-of-concept deployments in South Florida. The company's broader vision is to make autonomous solutions safe, scalable and practical across luxury hospitality.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-and-rivo-collaborate-on-autonomous-delivery-solutions-f-1235853