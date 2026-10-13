Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCID: STKXD) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired Keith Wood as Exploration Manager for the newly acquired Northumberland Gold Project and also has appointed Stephen Quin as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Wood is a highly experienced exploration geologist with 28 years of expertise in the discovery and development of world-class gold and silver deposits in Nevada. He has held senior leadership positions, including Chief Growth Geologist at Phoenix Mine for Nevada Gold Mines and Chief Exploration Geologist for the West Cortez District at Barrick Gold. Throughout his career, he has led exploration programs that have resulted in significant mineral reserve growth and new discoveries across some of the most prolific gold and silver districts in North America. As Chief Growth Geologist at Phoenix Mine for Nevada Gold Mines, Mr. Wood led the development of the Phoenix 10-Year Growth Strategy, compiling and validating over 60 project concepts in the district. His work resulted in the first comprehensive project register for Phoenix, identifying and advancing numerous high-priority growth targets. In his role as Chief Exploration Geologist for the West Cortez District at Barrick Gold, Mr. Wood spearheaded exploration initiatives that led to the discovery and advancement of multiple high-grade Carlin-style gold targets.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint, said, "I am extremely pleased to have Keith join our team. His wealth of experience with Nevada's Carlin deposits will prove to be invaluable to us as we advance exploration at the Northumberland Gold Project."

In addition, Stephen Quin has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Quin. P. Geo. brings over 40 years of experience across all stages of the mining industry to the Company across the Americas. Most recently, he spent a decade as President and CEO of Midas Gold Corp. (now Perpetua Resources Corp.) advancing a large-scale gold-antimony project from a maiden mineral resource through completion of a feasibility study. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles including President and COO of Capstone Mining Corp. and, before its merger with Capstone, President and CEO of Sherwood Copper Corp. Additionally, he served as Executive Vice President at Miramar Mining Corp. and its copper exploration affiliate, Northern Orion Exploration. Mr. Quin started his career with what became Imperial Metals Corp., where he was responsible for the advancement of their polymetallic copper-lead-zinc project. He currently serves as a non-executive director of Bravo Mining Corp., Osisko Gold Group and TDG Gold Corp.

Alan Pangbourne, Chairman of StrikePoint, said, "I'd like to take this moment to welcome Stephen to the Company as a Strategic Advisor. His track record in the mining industry speaks for itself and Mike and I look forward to his input through this period of growth for StrikePoint."

Grant of Options

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 7,850,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), of which 7,600,000 incentive stock options have been granted to certain directors, officers, and consultants. The Options are exercisable at a price of $2.00 per share until October 13, 2031.

A total of 250,000 Options have been granted to Knox Communications Inc., a Canadian-based firm focusing on marketing, investor communications and capital raising endeavors for the Company. These Options are exercisable at a price of $2.00 per share until October 13, 2031, and will vest in four equal tranches of 25% each, every three months over a twelve-month period commencing three months from the date of grant. For further information on Knox Communications Inc., please refer to the Company's April 27, 2023 news release.

Options granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company are subject to restrictions on resale until February 13, 2027.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a Vancouver-based multi-asset gold exploration company focused on acquiring, defining and developing precious metals projects in the Western United States. StrikePoint's flagship project is the 100% owned Northumberland Gold Project located in Nevada's Walker Lane. In addition to Northumberland, StrikePoint owns a portfolio of exploration properties in Nevada, including the Hercules and Cuprite Gold Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

For more information, please contact:

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information are characterized by such terms as "anticipate", "target", "plan", "expect", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "will", or "would" occur. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the anticipated contributions of Mr. Wood and Mr. Quin to the Company; the Company's exploration plans for the Northumberland Gold Project; and the vesting of the Options and the resale restrictions applicable to them.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including, among others, that Mr. Wood and Mr. Quin will continue in their roles, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to fund its planned exploration activities. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to: the loss of key personnel; fluctuations in gold and silver prices; market conditions and access to capital; and other risks associated with the mining industry, including permitting, environmental, title and regulatory risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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