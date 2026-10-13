For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 14 October 2026.



Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

ProCredit Holding AG PCZ DE0006223407 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Nagarro SE NA9 DE000A3H2200 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

Nagarro SE z. Verkauf NA9A DE000A41YFS0 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)



Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.





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