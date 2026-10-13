

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $5.122 billion, or $17.01 per share. This compares with $3.860 billion, or $12.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.0% to $18.679 billion from $15.184 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.122 Bln. vs. $3.860 Bln. last year. -EPS: $17.01 vs. $12.25 last year. -Revenue: $18.679 Bln vs. $15.184 Bln last year.



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