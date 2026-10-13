

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech inflation rose to a five-month high in September, as initially estimated, final data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in August. A similar higher rate was last reported in April. The rate matched the estimate published on October 6.



'This acceleration was again significantly influenced by prices of fuels,' CZSO Consumer Price Statistics Unit Head Pavla Sediva said.



Data showed that transport costs surged 13.2 percent from the last year and the decline in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 3.5 percent.



Prices of goods increased 1.2 percent and prices of services by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September, as initially estimated.



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