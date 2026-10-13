

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reported Tuesday that net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter surged to $5.12 billion or $17.01 per share from $3.86 billion or $12.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $368 million, up 9 percent from $339 million last year, primarily reflected impairments related to wholesale loans.



Total net revenues for the quarter grew 23 percent to $18.68 billion from $15.18 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily reflected significantly higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets.



Net interest income for the quarter was down 2 percent to $3.77 billion, and total non-interest revenues increased 32 percent to $14.91 billion from last year.



Operating expense grew 20 percent to $11.31 billion from last year, primarily reflected significantly higher transaction based expenses and higher compensation and benefits expenses



On Monday, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $5.00 per common share to be paid on December 30, 2026 to common shareholders of record on December 2, 2026.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, GS is trading on the NYSE at $923.30, up $29.35 or 3.28 percent.



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