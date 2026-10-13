Partnership empowers Allnet.Italia's 5,000+ channel partners to sell, implement, and support RingCentral across Italy

Allnet.Italia announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement, to bring AI-first cloud communications to Italian businesses of all sizes.

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Delivered entirely through a 100% partner model, the collaboration equips Allnet.Italia's network of 5,000+ system integrators, MSPs, and resellers to sell, implement, and support advanced AI solutions across the Italian market. These solutions are already transforming how companies work by automating calls, assisting employees in real time, analyzing conversations for insight, and driving more meaningful customer engagement.

"Our partners have long relied on us for the devices and infrastructure behind business communications. With RingCentral, we now complete that portfolio with an AI-first cloud platform, giving resellers a way to build recurring revenue on a proven global platform, backed by our local team from pre-sales to deployment," said Emiliano Papadopoulos, CEO of Allnet.Italia. "Business telephony is no longer standalone: AI turns every call into data that flows directly into the CRMs and applications companies already use. This is where cloud communications is heading, and we want our partners to lead that evolution in Italy."

For Allnet.Italia's vast partner community, the agreement turns standard UC projects into AI voice monetization opportunities, shifting the sales conversation from technology to business transformation, and opening a new source of recurring value across their existing customer base. This agreement also marks the first wholesale partnership for RingCentral in Italy.

"A landmark moment for both businesses and partners alike, this partnership combines Allnet.Italia's unmatched local channel expertise with RingCentral's cutting-edge AI capabilities," said Homayoun Razavi, EVP GM, Global Strategic Partnerships at RingCentral. "Built on more than a decade of proven leadership in business communications, we are empowering Italian businesses to automate workflows and unlock real, outcome-driven value from every conversation with our latest AI offerings."

The partnership brings RingCentral's flagship business communications platform, RingEX, to the Italian market with AI at the core. RingCentral's Agentic Voice AI automates, assists, and analyzes every customer conversation, creating a flywheel effect that makes each conversation smarter than the last:

AI Receptionist (AIR): Answers and routes every call automatically, cutting missed calls before they happen.

AI Virtual Assistant (AVA): Works alongside employees in real time, handling note-taking and administrative work during the conversation itself.

AI Conversation Expert (ACE): Turns that same conversation into analytics and business insight, sharpening how AIR and AVA handle the next conversation.

By combining AI-powered communications, customer engagement, and conversation intelligence in a single platform, RingCentral enables Italian businesses to never miss an opportunity, reduce administrative burden, and gain deeper insights across the entire organization. Cited outcomes by existing RingCentral customers include revenue gains, higher CSAT, and lower churn.

"Enterprises are moving beyond AI trials and are looking for communications investments that improve efficiency, automate workflows, and deliver measurable returns," said Graham Fruin, Senior Research Analyst, European Enterprise Communications and Collaboration at IDC. "RingCentral's global AI cloud platform, combined with Allnet.Italia's local expertise and channel network, gives Italian businesses the deployment, integration, and ongoing support they need to modernize with confidence and deliver better customer experiences."

To learn more about the opportunities of AI applied to business communications, partners are encouraged to contact the Allnet.Italia Unified Communication Collaboration team to identify the most suitable AI use cases for their clients' upcoming projects.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement, delivering an integrated platform for business phone, SMS, contact center, workforce engagement management, video collaboration, and messaging. Powered by advanced AI capabilities, RingCentral delivers intelligence at every phase of the conversation journey before, during, and after each human interaction. With RingCentral, businesses can work smarter, respond faster, and connect more meaningfully with their customers. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2026 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingEX, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About Allnet.Italia

Allnet is a value-added distributor specializing in ICT solutions. Since 2000, Allnet has been supporting industry professionals with innovative technologies, personalized services, and continuous assistance. Our portfolio includes thousands of carefully selected products, designed to meet the needs of a constantly evolving market. Every day, we work to simplify access to innovation, creating value alongside system integrators, MSPs, and resellers, and building solid, sustainable, and future-oriented projects together with them.

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Contacts:

PR Contacts:

RingCentral

Mariana Leventis

mariana.leventis@ringcentral.com

Allnet.italia

Josephine Ornago

josephine@outspokenpr.com