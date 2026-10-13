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35 Millionen C$ Einsatz gegenüber 13 Millionen C$ erwartetem Gewinn für 2027
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WKN: A1W58K | ISIN: US76680R2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RCA
Tradegate
12.10.26 | 16:22
71,50 Euro
+2,00 % +1,40
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,8269,8414:17
68,8269,8414:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RINGCENTRAL
RINGCENTRAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RINGCENTRAL INC71,50+2,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.