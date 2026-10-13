

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has launched a new five-year strategy for its Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence, charting a path towards a world where every country can detect and understand emerging health threats within 24 hours of their appearance by 2030.



Strengthening rapid detection is a cornerstone of global health security, helping countries contain outbreaks before they escalate into larger epidemics or spread internationally.



The Hub's strategy aims to equip every country with the capabilities needed to rapidly identify and understand emerging health threats, thus supporting them in developing the systems, capacities and partnerships necessary to prevent outbreaks from escalating into epidemics or pandemics.



Speaking at the opening of the World Health Summit in Berlin, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reflected on the Hub's achievements in the five years since its creation.



The WHO Hub was created in 2021 with foundational support from the German Government in response to the critical gaps exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has worked with 160 WHO Member States, 190 partner organizations, and thousands of scientists and policymakers to detect new epidemic threats, sequence and identify pathogens, and support rapid action to protect communities around the world.



Under the next five-year strategy, the Hub will build on the achievements and deliver its work through five priority initiatives: Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources; International Pathogen Surveillance Network; The Collaboratory, which connects more than 2000 experts in modelling and data science who can be rapidly mobilized when new threats emerge; The Collaborative Surveillance Initiative, and The Digital Enablers for Public Health Intelligence Initiative.



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