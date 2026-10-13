

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), a medical technology company, on Tuesday announced a multi-year extension of its limited exclusive distribution and supply agreement with THINK Surgical, an orthopedic surgical robotics company.



Under the agreement, the company will continue to distribute THINK Surgical's wireless, handheld TMINI robotic system.



TMINI robotic system is compatible with Zimmer Biomet's Persona Knee System.



The companies said the extension follows a successful initial partnership.



The agreement aims to accelerate adoption of the robotic system among surgeons and expand access for patients across the U.S.



In the pre-market trading, Zimmer Biomet Holdings is 0.20% lesser at $92 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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