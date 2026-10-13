Humana AB: Delisting of Humana

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Humana AB will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on 27 October 2026.

For more information, please contact:



Ewelina Pettersson

Head of Investor Relations

+4673 074 79 12

ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 8,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/