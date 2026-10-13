Revenio Group Corporation: Inside information: Preliminary result of Revenio Group Corporation's rights offering

Revenio Group Corporation | Inside Information | October 13, 2026 at 15:15:00 EEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The subscription period of Revenio Group Corporation's ("Revenio" or the "Company") fully underwritten rights offering (the "Offering") ended on October 12, 2026. According to the preliminary result of the Offering, a total of 20,491,066 new shares were subscribed for in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 158 percent of the 12,929,361 new shares offered in the Offering (the "Offer Shares"), and thus, the Offering is oversubscribed. A total of 12,353,552 Offer Shares were subscribed for pursuant to the exercise of the subscription rights. Additionally, a total of 8,137,514 Offer Shares were subscribed for without subscription rights. The subscription price was EUR 6.19 per Offer Share. Based on the preliminary result of the Offering, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 80.0 million and net proceeds of approximately EUR 77.1 million from the Offering.

Jouni Toijala, CEO of Revenio, comments:

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the Offering and thank our shareholders for their continued trust in Revenio. The successful Offering marks an important step in our new phase following the Visionix transaction and strengthens our ability to execute our strategy. With Visionix, we have significantly expanded our offering, global reach and scale, providing us with even greater opportunities to strengthen our position in the growing market. We are now focused on fully capitalizing on the opportunities created by the combination and building profitable growth and long-term shareholder value."

The final results of the Offering will be published on or about October 15, 2026, after the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the subscriptions made in the Offering. Allocation of the Offer Shares will be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. As a result of the Offering, the total number of shares in the Company will increase from 29,166,913 shares to 42,096,274 shares, assuming that the Board of Directors of the Company approves the subscriptions made in the Offering for all 12,929,361 Offer Shares offered in the Offering.

The Offer Shares will be registered with the trade register maintained by the Patent and Registration Office (the "Trade Register") on or about October 16, 2026. The last day of trading with interim shares corresponding to the Offer Shares (the "Interim Shares") is on or about October 16, 2024. The Interim Shares will be combined with the Company's existing shares on or about October 19, 2024. Trading with the Offer Shares is expected to commence on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about October 19, 2026.

The Offer Shares will entitle their holders to dividend and other distribution of funds, if any, and to other shareholder rights in the Company after the Offer Shares have been registered with the Trade Register and recorded in the Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Nordics Oy on or about October 19, 2026.

Nordea Bank Abp is acting as the global coordinator (the "Global Coordinator") and bookrunner for the Offering. White & Case LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering. Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd is acting as legal advisor to the Global Coordinator in connection with the Offering. IR Partners Oy is acting as communications advisor to the Company.

For further information, please contact

CEO Jouni Toijala

+358 50 484 0085

jouni.toijala@revenio.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)

Main media

www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a leading turnkey solutions provider in the global eye care market. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing a wide variety of eye diseases. Revenio's solutions include e.g. tonometers, fundus imaging devices, optical coherence tomography (OCT), perimeters, multimodal devices, refraction systems, and software solutions under iCare and Visionix.

In May 2026, Revenio joined forces with Visionix, creating the most innovative, creative and comprehensive entity serving eye care professionals across optometry, optical retail and ophthalmology. In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. In 2025, the Group's pro forma net sales totaled EUR 252.8 million, with a pro forma adjusted EBITDA of EUR 45.3 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.

Important Information

This announcement is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent into the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore or South Africa.

This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and underlying legislation. The prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation (the "Prospectus") has been published and can be obtained from the Company and other places indicated in the Prospectus. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the Prospectus.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States.

In any member state of the European Economic Area other than Finland (each a "Relevant State"), this information and this offering are only addressed to and directed at (a) persons who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation; or (b) in any other circumstances falls within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, such investors. This announcement should not be acted upon or relied upon in any Relevant State by persons who do not fulfill such criteria.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of the securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities. This announcement is being distributed to and is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This announcement contains unaudited pro forma financial information, which are presented for the year ended December 31, 2025, for illustrative purposes only to give effect to the Visionix Transaction and its financing to the Company's historical financial information. The unaudited pro forma financial information may differ from the Company's actual financial results. The unaudited pro forma financial information does not purport to project any future financial results of the Company.

The Global Coordinator is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Offering. The Global Coordinator will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as its client in relation to the Offering. The Global Coordinator will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the Offering or any transaction or arrangement referred to in this announcement.

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement includes "forward-looking statements." These statements may not be based on historical facts, but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words "aims," "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company and the transaction identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review, confirm or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise following the date of this announcement.