Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
5 Jahre Tiefsee-Expertise: Wie Ölveteranen SEAS zum Erfolg führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
RE

WKN: 805985 | ISIN: FI0009010912 | Ticker-Symbol: R0V
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 17:21
10,080 Euro
-3,45 % -0,360
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVENIO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVENIO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,96010,04018:17
9,97010,02018:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 17:00 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revenio Group Corporation: Revenio's subsidiary in France subject to cyberattack

Revenio Group Corporation | Press Release | November 09, 2026 at 18:00:00 EET

Revenio Group has detected a cyberattack targeting the IT systems of its French subsidiary Visionix. The affected server contained internal IT service requests. Revenio immediately initiated measures to contain the attack to a local server, working in cooperation with the Group's internal experts and a leading external cybersecurity specialist.

According to Revenio's current assessment, the cyberattack has no impact on the Group's other operations.

The company has submitted the required notifications to the relevant authorities in France.

Revenio takes the incident seriously and continues to take measures to safeguard its IT systems and operations.

The company will provide further updates on the situation and any potential material impacts if new material information becomes available.

For further information, please contact
CEO Jouni Toijala
+358 9 8775 1150
ir@revenio.fi

Distribution
Principal media
www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief
Revenio is a leading turnkey solutions provider in the global eye care market. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing a wide variety of eye diseases. Revenio's solutions include e.g. tonometers, fundus imaging devices, optical coherence tomography (OCT), perimeters, multimodal devices, refraction systems, and software solutions under iCare and Visionix.

In May 2026, Revenio joined forces with Visionix, creating the most innovative, creative and comprehensive entity serving eye care professionals across optometry, optical retail and ophthalmology. In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. In 2025, the Group's pro forma net sales totaled EUR 252.8 million, with a pro forma adjusted EBITDA of EUR 45.3 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.