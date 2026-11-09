Revenio Group Corporation: Revenio's subsidiary in France subject to cyberattack

Revenio Group Corporation | Press Release | November 09, 2026 at 18:00:00 EET

Revenio Group has detected a cyberattack targeting the IT systems of its French subsidiary Visionix. The affected server contained internal IT service requests. Revenio immediately initiated measures to contain the attack to a local server, working in cooperation with the Group's internal experts and a leading external cybersecurity specialist.

According to Revenio's current assessment, the cyberattack has no impact on the Group's other operations.

The company has submitted the required notifications to the relevant authorities in France.

Revenio takes the incident seriously and continues to take measures to safeguard its IT systems and operations.

The company will provide further updates on the situation and any potential material impacts if new material information becomes available.

For further information, please contact

CEO Jouni Toijala

+358 9 8775 1150

ir@revenio.fi

Distribution

Principal media

www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a leading turnkey solutions provider in the global eye care market. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing a wide variety of eye diseases. Revenio's solutions include e.g. tonometers, fundus imaging devices, optical coherence tomography (OCT), perimeters, multimodal devices, refraction systems, and software solutions under iCare and Visionix.

In May 2026, Revenio joined forces with Visionix, creating the most innovative, creative and comprehensive entity serving eye care professionals across optometry, optical retail and ophthalmology. In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. In 2025, the Group's pro forma net sales totaled EUR 252.8 million, with a pro forma adjusted EBITDA of EUR 45.3 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.