Pinnacle Food Group Limited Completes First Bench-Scale Fermentation of Recombinant Human Lactoferrin Using Methanol-Free Pichia Fermentation

rhLF expression from the Company's first-generation yeast strain confirmed in a 5-liter bench-scale fermenter; milestone supports further strain optimization and scale-up evaluation

VANCOUVER, BC AND HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI) ("Pinnacle Food" or the "Company"), a technology-driven company operating at the intersection of smart farming and bioengineering, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Food AgTech HK Limited ("PFHK"), has successfully completed the first bench-scale fermentation of the Company's first-generation recombinant human lactoferrin ("rhLF") yeast strain in a 5-liter bench-scale fermenter.

Laboratory analyses, including high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), sodium dodecyl sulfate-polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE) and Immuno Blotting, confirmed rhLF expression. The fermentation was conducted using the methanol-free Pichia fermentation technology developed under the Company's research collaboration with Bioboost Synbio Consulting Inc. ("Bioboost"). This methanol-free approach is designed to offer a cleaner, safer and more cost-effective alternative to conventional methanol-based fermentation approaches.

The milestone builds on the Company's April 2026 announcement of the creation of its first-generation rhLF yeast strain and marks the first evaluation of that strain under controlled bench-scale fermentation conditions. The results further inform strain optimization and process development, and support the Company's evaluation of potential scale-up.

"Completing our first bench-scale fermentation and confirming rhLF expression is an important step for our biotech program," said Jiulong You, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Food Group Limited. "This result gives our team a solid foundation for the next phase of work as we evaluate the path toward scale-up. We remain focused on building our precision fermentation capabilities to support the development of high-value biological ingredients for potential industry partners."

Lactoferrin is an iron-binding glycoprotein naturally present in milk, including human milk, and is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition, dietary supplements and other nutritional applications. Recombinant human lactoferrin (rhLF) that is produced through precision fermentation is intended to be structurally similar to the lactoferrin found in human milk.

About Pinnacle Food Group Limited

Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI) is a technology-driven company operating at the intersection of smart farming and bioengineering. Through its "Dual-Engine" strategy, the Company seeks to combine controlled-environment agricultural technologies with precision fermentation, synthetic biology and related engineering capabilities to support the development and commercialization of high-value biological products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.pinnaclefoodinc.com.

About Bioboost Synbio Consulting Inc.

Bioboost Synbio Consulting Inc. is a biotechnology consulting company based in Vancouver, Canada. In January 2026, Bioboost entered into a research and technology collaboration agreement with Pinnacle Food AgTech HK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pinnacle Food Group Limited, to collaborate on biotechnology and precision fermentation research applications, including research activities related to recombinant human lactoferrin (rhLF). The collaboration also includes technical consulting services, ecosystem scouting, and the evaluation of research directions and technical feasibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, research milestones, the further optimization of its recombinant human lactoferrin yeast strain, process development, the anticipated scalability of its fermentation process, the potential benefits of methanol-free Pichia fermentation technology, potential applications of and demand for recombinant human lactoferrin, and the Company's research collaboration with Bioboost.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the early stage of the Company's rhLF research; the possibility that results achieved at bench scale may not be replicated or improved upon in further experiments or at larger scales; the ability to achieve commercially viable expression levels, yields, purity, production costs and product quality; technical challenges in strain optimization, process development and scale-up; the Company's reliance on third-party research partners and access to their technologies and intellectual property; uncertainties regarding intellectual property ownership, protection and freedom-to-operate; the receipt and maintenance of any required regulatory approvals, including FDA GRAS determination or other novel food authorizations; the availability of funding; competition; changes in market demand and pricing; and broader economic and industry conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Email: ir@pinnaclefoodinc.com

SOURCE: Pinnacle Food Group Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/pinnacle-food-group-limited-completes-first-bench-scale-fermentation-of-recombinant-h-1236182