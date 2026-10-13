Ra'anana, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) (FSE: C8O) ("Rail Vision" or the "Company"), an early commercialization stage technology company transforming railway safety through advanced AI-integrated sensing systems, today announced that it will participate in the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

David BenDavid, Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Naveh, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company at the conference. Management will highlight Rail Vision's commercial progress, with a particular focus on the recent launch of YardFlow, the Company's AI-powered solution designed to enhance operational awareness and optimize switching operations in industrial and freight railyards. The presentation will also cover TrackScout for mainline operations, YardFlow Flex, a specialized solution for challenging yard environments, and recent developments in the North American market.

"We are pleased to participate in LD Micro and update investors on the commercial momentum we are building," said David BenDavid, Chief Executive Officer of Rail Vision. "With the launch of YardFlow and continued progress with TrackScout, we are expanding the reach of our AI perception technology across both mainline and yard operations."

Presentation Details



Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Webcast: https://ldmicroevents.com/

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Interested parties are encouraged to request meetings through the LD Micro platform.

To schedule personal meetings with Company representatives, please contact: Marketing@railvision.io.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) (FSE: C8O) is an early commercialization stage technology company transforming railway safety through advanced AI-integrated sensing systems. The Company develops and commercializes proprietary electro-optic platforms that provide extended-range situational awareness and real-time hazard detection. Using machine learning algorithms to identify and classify obstacles, Rail Vision's technology enhances safety, improves operational efficiency, and supports continuity across deployments.

The Company's cloud-based platform complements its products by transforming railway operational data into actionable insights that help optimize performance, reduce downtime, and improve safety. As the Company expands its global footprint, it delivers AI-driven perception that supports safer operations, reduces operational risk, and enables the transition to fully autonomous operations.

Rail Vision holds a 51% stake in Quantum Transportation, which has an exclusive sub-license for rail technologies under an innovative pending patent in quantum error correction owned by Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University.

For more information, please visit https://www.railvision.io/.

About the LD Micro

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception. Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expected participation in and presentation at the LD Micro Main Event, the development, commercialization and potential benefits of its technologies and solutions, its commercial progress and expansion efforts, and its plans, strategies and expectations regarding its business and markets. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Rail Vision is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

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