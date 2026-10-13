

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $5.245 billion, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $3.752 billion, or $1.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $23.845 billion from $22.090 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.245 Bln. vs. $3.752 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.85 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $23.845 Bln vs. $22.090 Bln last year.



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