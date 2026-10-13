

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) announced a clinical trial collaboration with Eli Lilly (LLY) to evaluate PRT13722 in combination with Verzenio (abemaciclib) and Inluriyo (imlunestrant) in patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer.



The combination cohorts will be part of Perlude's Phase 1 study of PRT13722, an oral KAT6A-selective degrader, with enrollment expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.



The collaboration is supported by preclinical data showing PRT13722 demonstrated activity as a standalone treatment and potential synergy with CDK4/6 inhibitors and endocrine therapies.



PRLD closed Monday's trading at $3.74, down 3.86%. In pre-market treatment the stock is at $3.98, up 6.42%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News