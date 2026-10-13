

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AD.AS) announced Tuesday that shareholders approved Thierry Garnier's appointment to the Management Board, confirming that he will succeed Frans Muller as President and Chief Executive Officer in 2027.



The exact date of the leadership transition will be determined by the Supervisory Board.



Shareholders also appointed Claire Peters and Margaret Versteden-Van Duijn to the Management Board and Edmond Mesrobian to the Supervisory Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting.



The company said the leadership changes support the continued execution of its 'Growing Together' strategy, which focuses on local brands, digital transformation and customer-centric innovation.



In Amsterdam, Ahold Delhaize shares were trading flat at €31.38 on Tuesday.



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