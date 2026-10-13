Viking Global Technologies, Inc.: Viking Global Technologies Announces New Trading Symbol "VGTK"

New Symbol is Effective October 13, 2026 as Company Showcases Technology Portfolio and Strategic Focus

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Viking Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:VGTK) ("Viking Global Technologies" or the "Company"), formerly known as Camber Energy, Inc., today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has completed processing of the Company's corporate action relating to its previously announced name change, and that the Company's common stock, which previously traded under the symbol "CEIN", begins trading under the new symbol "VGTK" at the open of market today, October 13, 2026.

The new trading symbol represents the final market-facing component of the Company's transition from Camber Energy, Inc. to Viking Global Technologies, Inc., which became effective September 8, 2026. Stockholders are not required to take any action in connection with the trading-symbol change, and the change in trading symbol does not affect the rights of the Company's stockholders or the number of shares of common stock outstanding. The CUSIP number for the Company's common stock will remain unchanged.

Who is Viking Global Technologies?

Viking Global Technologies is a technology-focused company advancing proprietary solutions intended to address significant infrastructure, environmental and industrial challenges.

Through its subsidiaries and affiliated businesses, the Company is developing and commercializing technologies focused on electric-grid protection and resiliency and ozone-based waste treatment, while evaluating additional strategic opportunities consistent with its long-term objectives.

Viking Global Technologies Portfolio

James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viking Global Technologies, commented:

"Completion of the transition to our new trading symbol represents another important step in establishing Viking Global Technologies as our corporate identity and provides an opportunity to introduce the Company and its technology portfolio to a broader audience.

"The Viking Global Technologies platform brings together businesses focused on technologies intended to address significant infrastructure, environmental and industrial challenges. Our current portfolio includes solutions focused on electric-grid resiliency and public safety, including wildfire mitigation, as well as an ozone-based alternative for the treatment of regulated medical and bio-hazardous waste.

"As we move forward under the Viking Global Technologies name and new trading symbol, our focus remains on advancing these technologies toward broader evaluation, deployment and commercialization while continuing to assess additional opportunities that align with our long-term objectives."

Viking Protection Systems

Viking Protection Systems is advancing the Company's patented grid-protection technology designed to rapidly identify broken or open conductor conditions through multi-parameter analysis of electrical measurements available within modern digital protective relays and recloser controls.

The technology is intended to improve electric-grid resiliency and public safety and to support wildfire-risk mitigation by enabling utilities to identify certain hazardous conductor conditions and take protective action. The solution is designed for implementation through existing protection infrastructure without the need for additional field sensors.

The Company continues to work with electric utilities and other industry participants regarding evaluation, integration and potential deployment of the technology.

For more information about Viking Protection Systems, please visit www.vikingprotectionsystems.com.

Viking Ozone Technology

Viking Ozone Technology is advancing the Company's proprietary ozone-based waste-treatment system as an alternative solution for the treatment of regulated medical and bio-hazardous waste.

The technology is intended to provide an alternative approach to waste treatment that is designed to reduce waste volume and destroy pathogens, and represents another component of Viking Global Technologies' strategy to advance technologies addressing environmental and industrial challenges.

As previously announced, the Company has achieved a regulatory development in France with respect to the VKIN-300 system, and the Company continues to advance initiatives intended to support its commercialization in European markets.

For more information about Viking Ozone Technology, please visit www.vkin-ozone.com.

Building the Viking Global Technologies Platform

The Viking Global Technologies identity provides a common corporate platform for the Company's existing technology businesses while preserving flexibility to evaluate additional technologies and strategic opportunities.

The Company intends to continue pursuing opportunities that complement its existing portfolio and support its long-term strategic objectives.

About Viking Global Technologies, Inc.

Viking Global Technologies, Inc. is a technology-focused company advancing proprietary solutions intended to address significant infrastructure, environmental and industrial challenges. Through its subsidiaries and affiliated businesses, the Company is developing and commercializing technologies including grid-protection solutions designed to improve electric-grid resiliency and public safety and an ozone-based waste-treatment system, while evaluating additional strategic opportunities consistent with its long-term objectives. For more information, please visit www.VikingGlobalTechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, to the extent applicable to the Company. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the Company's business strategy, commercialization efforts, evaluation and deployment of its technologies, potential utility engagements, regulatory developments, market opportunities, future growth and strategic opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that the Company's technologies will achieve commercial acceptance, that current or prospective evaluation or pilot activities will result in commercial deployments or revenues, or that the Company will successfully execute its strategic objectives.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Preston Conable: pconable@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE: Viking Global Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/viking-global-technologies-announces-new-trading-symbol-%22vgtk%22-1236243