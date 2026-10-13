

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) introduced the limited-offer Big Ass Chipotle Bag with a 170-liter capacity, measuring 36 inches wide, 24 inches tall and 12 inches deep.



'With enough food to serve four to six people, it's a convenient option for dinner, game days and all the moments when everyone wants something a little different,' said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at Chipotle.



The burrito chain plans to offer Rewards members in the U.S. a chance to win a Big Ass Chipotle Bag through a multi-week digital sweepstakes.



Under this, winners will be selected each week from Rewards members who purchase a Family Meal through the company's app or website.



In pre-market hours, CMG was trading at $30.60, up 0.64 percent on the NYSE.



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