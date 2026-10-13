BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) - up 147% at $4.07
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) - up 104% at $2.14
- Fitness Champs Holdings Limited (FCHL) - up 39% at $1.39
- Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) - up 20% at $1.85
- DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) - up 14% at $4.82
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) - up 14% at $4.46
- Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (FVN) - up 13% at $9.00
- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX) - up 13% at $2.49
- SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) - up 13% at $2.05
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) - up 9% at $10.10
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Linkers Industries Limited (LNKS) - down 30% at $1.58
- Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) - down 26% at $2.25
- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (YMAT) - down 21% at $2.30
- SCWorx Corp. (WORX) - down 20% at $2.52
- Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) - down 14% at $7.80
- HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) - down 14% at $1.27
- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (CD) - down 11% at $6.41
- Biddance AI Systems, Inc. (BDAI) - down 11% at $2.52
- Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (ZYBT) - down 11% at $1.50
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) - down 9% at $15.00
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