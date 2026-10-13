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WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
13.10.26 | 08:49
322,40 Euro
-0,52 % -1,70
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S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
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320,30323,0015:43
319,90323,1015:43
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Wesco International: Wesco Anixter Supports TechFest to Deliver STEM Workshops

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Earlier this year, Wesco Anixter supported TechFest's Schools Science Festival and Activity Weekend in the U.K., that delivers a programme of hands-on engineering workshops. The event helps thousands of children explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through creative K'NEX challenges.

Delivered through the TechFest Schools Science Festival and TechFest Activity Weekend, the sessions invited young learners to design and build their own models while developing construction skills, creative confidence and an understanding of real-world engineering challenges.

"Giving young people the chance to experiment, build and solve problems is a powerful way to make engineering feel accessible," said Lindsay Watson, Senior Sales Manager Scotland, from Wesco Anixter. "We are proud to support TechFest in creating practical experiences that build confidence, curiosity and skills for the future."

The K'NEX Dinosaurs workshop introduced younger children to engineering design through imaginative model-making. It engaged 238 attendees across 10 classes at the Schools Science Festival and 2,946 attendees at the Activity Weekend, reaching 3,184 participants in total.

Feedback from educators and participants highlighted the workshops' practical and inclusive approaches. Teachers praised the opportunities for creativity, critical thinking, resilience, teamwork and collaboration, while younger participants enjoyed connecting dinosaur learning with hands-on construction.

"Support from partners like Wesco Anixter help us bring engaging STEM learning to children and young people," said Dr Eve Nebbiolo, STEM Lead at TechFest. "These workshops show how practical activities can spark creativity, encourage collaboration, and help participants see themselves as the engineers and problem-solvers of tomorrow."

Together, the workshops demonstrate how hands-on learning and strong partnerships can inspire young people to build confidence, develop practical skills and explore future opportunities in STEM.

About Wesco Anixter

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About TechFest

TechFest is an Aberdeen-based charity that promotes STEM learning for people of all ages, abilities, and interests through a range of events, educational programmes, and community outreach. TechFest's work helps people develop the knowledge and skills needed for further education and the future workforce.

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wesco-anixter-supports-techfest-to-deliver-stem-workshops-1236252

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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