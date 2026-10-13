PSEG Releases 2026 Sustainability Report Showcasing Continued Progress on Sustainability, Reliability and Customer and Community Support

Originally published on PSEG Newsroom

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Newark, NJ - PSEG recently released its 2026 Sustainability Report, providing a comprehensive overview of our impact on customers and communities, and actions PSEG is taking to strengthen operations, enhance transparency and advance environmental stewardship.

The report highlights PSEG's results and continued progress in areas including energy infrastructure investment, biodiversity, workforce development and philanthropic giving in the communities we serve. It also details how PSEG is helping residential, commercial and industrial customers manage their energy usage through energy efficiency programs, which have helped participating customers save an estimated $1 billion annually.

"For more than 120 years, PSEG has been a partner to the communities we serve," said Ralph LaRossa, chair, president and CEO of PSEG. "A lot has changed during that time, but our responsibility has remained consistent: provide the reliable energy our customers depend on, keep it as affordable as possible and invest wisely for the future."

LaRossa continued, "We also recognize that as energy needs change and grow, we must prioritize reliability, affordability and sustainability."

Key highlights featured in the report include:

95% reduction in total Scope 1 and Scope 2 operational greenhouse gas emissions from the 2005 baseline

More than 91% of all waste generated by the utility recycled in 2025

Ongoing value of PSEG Nuclear generating plants located in Salem County that provide approximately 40% of New Jersey's total energy and 80% of the state's carbon-free energy

$12.8 million in combined corporate and PSEG Foundation giving in 2025 including a $1.5 million Community Relief initiative in December 2025

Beyond environmental stewardship, the 2026 Sustainability Report highlights how PSE&G provides safe, reliable energy customers can count on. In 2025, PSE&G received JD Power's distinction of Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Electric Service in the East Region among Large Utilities for the fourth consecutive year and ReliabilityOne awards including the National Award for Outstanding System Resiliency and the MidAtlantic Metropolitan Reliability Award for the 24th straight year.

The report also demonstrates the broader economic impact of investments that keep critical energy infrastructure safe and reliable. In 2025, PSEG conducted $2.4 billion worth of business with New Jersey-based companies, representing 69% of our total spend. Our workforce development initiatives have supported over 11,000 new jobs in the clean energy sector to date.

View the full report here: 2026 Sustainability Report.

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About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. PSEG aims to power a future where people use energy more efficiently, and it's safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Best in Class North America Index for 18 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Find more stories and multimedia from PSEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PSEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg

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SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-releases-2026-sustainability-report-showcasing-continued-progress-on-sustainability-1236253